Church prays for nation, elections as Global Harvest unveils ‘Celebrate Jesus’

Global Harvest Church has unveiled plans for the eighth edition of its annual gospel concert, Celebrate Jesus, with the church saying the programme will serve not only as a platform for soul-winning but also as a forum for national prayers and civic reflection ahead of forthcoming elections.

The event, scheduled to be held on Friday, January 16, 2025, at the Liberty Stadium, Ibadan, was formally announced by the Senior Pastor of Global Harvest Church, Reverend Victor Adeyemi, during a press briefing at the church’s headquarters in the Oyo State capital.

Describing Celebrate Jesus as “a moment of hope”, Rev. Adeyemi said the annual gathering has grown beyond a music concert to become a spiritual rally focused on prayer, national renewal and the propagation of the Christian faith.

The cleric noted that the eighth edition would place special emphasis on intercessory prayers for Nigeria, particularly as the country approaches another election cycle.

According to him, the programme is designed to bring together believers from different backgrounds to worship, pray and seek divine intervention for the nation’s political stability, security and economic recovery. He added that the church believes the spiritual atmosphere created at the event would result in testimonies, healing and miracles.

Rev. Adeyemi disclosed that this year’s edition would feature a mix of established and emerging gospel music ministers, promising a rich blend of worship and praise. He said the church has intensified its spiritual preparations in anticipation of what he described as “the manifestation of God’s healing power”.

Beyond the spiritual focus, the cleric used the occasion to address national issues, sending a strong message to political leaders and those in authority. He warned that an emerging generation of young Nigerians is closely watching how the country is being governed.

He urged leaders at all levels to prioritise effective governance, tackle insecurity and address the prevailing economic challenges confronting citizens. According to him, policies must be people-centred and supported by social infrastructure programmes capable of delivering tangible macroeconomic improvements.

“Leaders must not take the people for granted,” he said, stressing the need for responsive, transparent and inclusive governance. He also charged Christians and young Nigerians to take their civic responsibilities seriously, emphasising that participation in the electoral process remains a critical avenue for national transformation.

Adeyemi expressed optimism about the conduct of future elections, noting that Nigeria’s electoral process is gradually improving. He encouraged young people not to disengage from the system due to scepticism or frustration but to actively shape the nation’s future through the ballot.

In preparation for the event, the church announced that free transportation would be provided for participants from 12 different locations across Ibadan and its environs to ease access to the venue. The programme is scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

He also assured members of the public that adequate security, welfare and medical arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of lives and property during the event.

Organisers said Celebrate Jesus has, over the years, attracted thousands of worshippers and continues to serve as a unifying platform that blends faith, music and national consciousness, reinforcing the role of the church in addressing both spiritual and societal concerns.