Civic group praises public support for tax reforms, warns against misinformation

The National Interest Defenders have praised Nigerians for supporting the implementation of the new tax regime, despite what the group described as attempts by vested interests to derail the reform process.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group said public backing for the policy demonstrated growing awareness of the importance of fiscal reforms to national development and economic stability.

“We are proud of Nigerians for standing firm and refusing to be misled by misinformation, fear-mongering, and deliberate attempts to sabotage a reform that is clearly in the long-term interest of the country,” the group said.

According to the National Interest Defenders, the new tax regime is intended to strengthen government revenue, reduce reliance on borrowing, improve infrastructure financing and support service delivery in key sectors of the economy.

The group alleged that opposition to the policy was being driven by narrow interests unsettled by reforms that promote transparency, accountability and a more efficient tax system.

It warned that efforts to undermine the reforms could slow economic recovery and hinder broader national progress if left unchecked.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain vigilant and to continue supporting reforms aimed at repositioning the economy for growth, equity, and opportunity for all,” the statement said, adding that “constructive engagement and lawful channels remain the best ways to address concerns, not disruption or sabotage”.

The group reaffirmed its support for the government’s reform agenda and called on relevant authorities to maintain public engagement, respond to genuine concerns and ensure that the benefits of the new tax regime are experienced across the country.