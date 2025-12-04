COAS opens new NAPL headquarters

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on Thursday inaugurated the new corporate headquarters of Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL) in Abuja’s Asokoro district, underscoring his drive to strengthen administration, bolster troop morale and deepen welfare support for personnel.

NAPL, a limited-liability company owned by the Nigerian Army, has increasingly become central to the force’s welfare architecture.

Established to professionally manage the army’s growing real-estate and commercial portfolio, the firm now plays a significant role in providing accommodation, logistics infrastructure and investment platforms that supplement government funding.

Its expanding remit reflects broader efforts within the armed forces to improve personnel conditions amid sustained security operations across the country.

Shaibu, who took command earlier this year, said the headquarters project aligns with his push to “transform the Nigerian Army into a more professional, adaptable, combat-ready and resilient force”.

He noted that welfare remains a cornerstone of this agenda, particularly as soldiers continue to confront long-running threats including the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province insurgencies in the north-east, as well as rising banditry and communal clashes in the north-west and north-central regions.

The army chief praised NAPL’s chairman, retired Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun, and previous service leaders whose stewardship laid the foundations for today’s welfare-focused initiatives.

Former chiefs of army staff Tukur Buratai and Faruk Yahaya, both key figures in earlier phases of the military’s counter-insurgency strategy, were among those in attendance.

Shaibu also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as steadfast support for defence reforms.

Tinubu’s administration has committed to modernising Nigeria’s security institutions, and the 2025 federal budget proposal includes increased allocations for equipment procurement, infrastructure upgrades and personnel welfare.

In his remarks, NAPL’s Group Managing Director, Brigadier General Isa Doma (Rtd), said the completion of the headquarters symbolises a collective resolve to strengthen the company’s operational capacity.

The facility includes a guest house, car park, worship centre, enhanced office spaces, a conference room, mini auditorium, upgraded internet architecture and a dedicated 500 KVA transformer, a combination Doma said would boost efficiency and service delivery.

Military-owned businesses such as NAPL have been undergoing restructuring in recent years to meet global corporate governance standards, with the army insisting that improved transparency and professionalism are essential for sustaining welfare programmes.

The event drew senior serving and retired officers, including principal staff from Army Headquarters, reflecting what officials described as a renewed commitment to professionalism and the long-term well-being of soldiers and their families.