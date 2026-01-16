COAS seeks stronger US collaboration to tackle security challenges

COAS Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu receives the United States Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Lt.-Col. Semira Moore, during a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

The Nigerian Army has called for deeper strategic cooperation with the United States Army to effectively address Nigeria’s evolving and multifaceted security challenges.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, said the Army seeks to leverage the United States Army’s extensive experience in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations to enhance its operational effectiveness.

Shaibu made the call while receiving the United States Defence Attaché to Nigeria, Lt.-Col. Semira Moore, during a courtesy visit to the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

He advocated expanded avenues of cooperation between both armies to strengthen operational effectiveness, institutional capacity, doctrine development and strategic capability.

According to him, international military partnerships remain critical to complementing Nigeria’s internal security architecture and advancing sustainable peace and stability.

The army chief commended the Government of the United States for its enduring partnership and sustained support, noting that the Nigerian Army has benefitted significantly from American military professionalism and institutional expertise.

He added that he and several Principal Staff Officers are alumni of renowned United States professional military institutions, describing this as evidence of the depth and impact of the bilateral military relationship.

Earlier, the United States Defence Attaché expressed appreciation for the cordial and mutually beneficial relationship between the two armies.

She reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening existing ties while exploring new areas of collaboration, particularly in capacity building, intelligence sharing and joint operational planning.

Moore also disclosed that the United States remains committed to supporting the Nigerian Army in key non-kinetic areas, including humanitarian assistance and troop welfare initiatives, which she described as essential to sustaining morale and operational effectiveness.

In a related development, the army chief lauded the Government of the Swiss Confederation for its sustained support and strategic partnership with the Nigerian Army, particularly in humanitarian assistance, peace-building and conflict prevention.

Shaibu gave the commendation while receiving the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Patrick Felix Egloff.

He described Switzerland as a global pacesetter in peace promotion and humanitarian diplomacy and recalled the role played by the Swiss Government in facilitating negotiations that led to the release of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2016.

He noted that such international cooperation has remained vital to confidence-building efforts, including the recent rescue of more than 300 kidnapped victims across the country.

The COAS also commended Switzerland for its tangible support to the Nigerian Army, particularly the provision of mobile medical clinics, saying the facilities have significantly enhanced frontline medical care by ensuring wounded personnel receive prompt and life-saving treatment before evacuation to military reference hospitals.

Shaibu assured the ambassador of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to professionalism, adherence to international best practices and respect for fundamental human rights in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

He emphasised the importance of international partnerships in strengthening Nigeria’s internal security architecture.

The Swiss ambassador underscored the longstanding diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Nigeria and reaffirmed his country’s commitment to promoting peace, regional stability and institutional cooperation.

Egloff said Switzerland, globally recognised for its neutrality, diplomacy and peace mediation, remains keen on strengthening collaboration with the Nigerian Army.

He explained that although Switzerland is not a kinetic military power, it has distinguished itself through non-kinetic security interventions, assuring the army chief of continued collaboration through humanitarian assistance, dialogue facilitation, capacity building and conflict-prevention initiatives.