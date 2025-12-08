Constitution Amendment: NASS urged to prioritise passage of independent candidacy bill

Youth groups under the Youth-led Electoral Reform Project (YERP_Naija) have urged the National Assembly to prioritise the passage of constitutional amendment bills that seek to introduce major changes to Nigeria’s electoral space.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Head of Research and Strategy at Kimpact Development Initiative, Oluwafemi Adebayo, said one key amendment that should be considered during voting on the bills is the proposed legislation on independent candidacy across all levels of elections.

Adebayo said the bill is one of the most transformative reforms ahead of the 2027 polls.

He said the current political system shuts out millions of competent youths, women and persons with disabilities because of the high cost, violence and lack of internal democracy associated with party primaries.

He noted that the bill titled “A Bill For An Act To Alter The Provisions Of The Constitution Of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 To Provide For Independent Candidacy In Presidential, Governorship, National Assembly, State Houses Of Assembly And Local Government Councils Elections; And For Related Matters (HB.1630 & SB.812)” would open up political space for Nigerians who cannot afford to participate in party structures.

Adebayo explained that independent candidacy would give credible individuals an opportunity to contest elections without relying on political parties, thereby strengthening representation and deepening democracy.

He said: “Currently, many qualified citizens, especially youths, are excluded from the electoral process because they are unable to compete in political party primaries, which are traditionally very expensive and, in many cases, violent.

“These primaries are also skewed against youth and other marginalised groups like women and persons with disabilities because of the lack of fair competition due to the absence of internal party democracy within most political parties.

If passed, the amendment will provide an opportunity for millions of competent youths, women, PWDs and other citizens to run for office and contribute their quota to nation-building.”

The YERP_Naija consortium, supported by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and comprising partner organisations across the six geopolitical zones, also demanded an amendment to the Electoral Act 2022 to guarantee truly continuous voter registration.

Adebayo called for the harmonisation of Sections 9(6) and 10(1) of the Act to ensure that Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) resumes immediately after elections and remains open year-round, pausing only 90 days before a general election.

“A truly continuous system ensures that no citizen is unfairly excluded from exercising their democratic right”, he said.

He identified four constitutional amendments that are critical to democratic growth and likely to be put to vote.

These include the conclusion of all pre-election cases before election day, the establishment of an Electoral Offences Commission, independent candidacy, and the creation of reserved seats for women in state and federal legislatures.

Adebayo explained that prolonged election litigation undermines fairness and public confidence, while a dedicated offence commission would deter vote-buying, violence, and manipulation.

Speaking of reserved seats for women, he noted that only five per cent of Nigeria’s 1,459 legislators are women, despite women constituting nearly half of the population.

He said equity and justice demand safeguards that give women, especially young women, a fair chance to be elected.

On the Electoral Act, Adebayo called for mandatory electronic transmission of results and a truly continuous voter registration system.

He argued that making electronic transmission compulsory would reduce manipulation during collation and restore public trust, adding that these reforms reflect urgent public demands.

The group urged lawmakers to act with patriotism and put national interest above partisan considerations as voting begins.

“With the National Assembly set to conclude voting in the coming weeks, the YERP_Naija Consortium calls on all lawmakers to vote in favour of these youth-backed priorities.

These decisions will influence the stability of communities, the confidence of citizens, and the future of democratic governance”, the consortium said.