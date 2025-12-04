Tinubu’s wife disburses N50m to PWDs

The First Lady of Nigeria and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has launched the RHI Economic Empowerment Programme for people with special needs in Akwa Ibom State, with the distribution of N50 million to beneficiaries, in commemoration of the 2025 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking at the event held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, the First Lady announced that 250 persons living with disabilities in each state and the Federal Capital Territory have received N200,000 business recapitalisation grants, aimed at supporting the growth or revival of their existing businesses.

Speaking through the Coordinator, Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, who was represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Hon Inibehe Etukudo, Senator Tinubu stated that the programme was created to strengthen the livelihoods of Nigerians living with disabilities and ensure their inclusion in national development.

“Today, the Renewed Hope Initiative will provide the sum of Two Hundred Thousand naira (N200,000) Business Recapitalisation Grants to Two Hundred and Fifty (250) Persons with Disabilities in each State and the Federal Capital Territory to support small business owners to recapitalise their existing businesses and strengthen their means of livelihood.

“This programme aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which seeks to promote inclusive growth and shared prosperity by ensuring that no Nigerian is left behind, especially those whose needs are often overlooked,” she noted.

She explained that each state and the FCT have received N50 million for further distribution to beneficiaries within their jurisdictions, providing a total of N50 million to 9,500 Nigerians living with disabilities to support their businesses.

In further recognition of the importance of inclusion, Senator Tinubu announced that the empowerment programme for persons with disabilities, worth N1.9 billion nationwide, will now hold on the 3rd day of December every year.

“To all our beneficiaries, I encourage you to make good use of this opportunity. Let it be a seed that grows into something greater; a business that sustains you and your family,” she urged.

The First Lady also expressed appreciation to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, and the First Lady Designate, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, for their support in hosting the event.

The State RHI Focal Person, Mrs Emem Orok, praised the National Chairman of RHI, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for positively impacting the lives of Akwa Ibom people through numerous RHI programmes in the state.

Goodwill messages were received from the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Princess Emem Ibanga; the Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Council, Hon Glory Effiong; and the Special Assistant to the Governor on Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Mrs Nnene Bassey. They commended the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and National Chairman of RHI, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her compassionate commitment to inclusivity and thoughtful financial support for vulnerable groups across the country.

The highlight of the economic empowerment programme was the symbolic gesture of support to some beneficiaries from the six clusters of PWDs, along with other eligible recipients who had begun receiving credit alerts of N200,000 at the event, which was enlivened with cultural performances by the Council for Arts and Culture.