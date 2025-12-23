Court dismisses Wasiu Ayinde’s application to stop selection of next Awujale

Fixes January 14 for hearing

An Ogun State High Court sitting Ijebu-Ode, yesterday, dismissed an application filed by the Fuji Musician, Wasiu Olasunkanmi Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, seeking to stop the selection process of the next Awujale.

It would be recalled that Ayinde had approached the court to challenge the committee in charge of the installation process of the new Awujale on why only Fusengbuwa Ruling House should produce the next Awujale.

The Fuji Musician had also filed a suit against Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Chairman of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Lateef Owoyemi, and others, at the court, from proceeding with the process pending the outcome of his suit.

However, the court, led by Justice A. A. Omoniyi, ruled that the application lacked merit and refused to grant an interim injunction to halt the selection process for the next Awujale.

The judge, therefore, fixed January 14, 2026, for the accelerated hearing of the case.

Ayinde’s lawsuit alleges that the Awujale succession process breaches the Ogun State Chieftaincy Law and violates his constitutional rights.

Meanwhile, in a swift move, the state government has cancelled the ongoing Awujale selection process a few days after the court challenge.

Vice Chairman of Fusengbuwa Ruling House, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, who confirmed the government’s decision to restart the process, citing procedural errors that could spark further litigation, said: “The government wants us to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law regarding the installation of the Awujale.”