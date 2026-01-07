Court orders interim forfeiture of 57 properties linked to Malami, worth N213b

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of 57 properties allegedly linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and two of his sons, Abdulaziz Malami and Abiru-Rahman Malami, to the Federal Government.

The ruling was granted on Tuesday by Justice Emeka Nwite following an ex-parte application by counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ekele Iheanacho, according to a statement by the EFCC’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale.

Oyewale said the properties, valued at approximately N213.2 billion, span Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna States and are suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities. The assets include luxury residences, hotels, schools, filling stations, warehouses, plazas, shops, factories, and large parcels of land.

“It is hereby ordered that an interim order of this honourable court is hereby made forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the properties described in Schedule 1 below which are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities,” Justice Nwite ruled.

The judge also directed the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order in a national newspaper to allow any interested parties 14 days to show cause why the properties should not be permanently forfeited. The case has been adjourned to January 27, 2026, for a compliance report.

Among the seized properties are a luxury duplex on Amazon Street, Maitama, valued at N5.95 billion after enhancement; two large storey buildings in Garki, Abuja, formerly Harmonia Hotels, valued at N7 billion; and Meethaq Hotels in Jabi and Maitama, with combined values exceeding N21 billion. Other assets include commercial shops, warehouse facilities, and extensive landholdings across the four states.

Listing the properties, the judge said, “Luxury Duplex at Amazon Street, Plot No. 3011 Within Cadastral Zone, A06 Maitama; File No.: AN enhancement 11352, which was purchased in December 2022 at N500,000,000.00 (value after enhancement at N5,950,000,000). Two-winged, large-storey building situated at No. 3, Onitsha Crescent, Area 11, Garki, Cadastral Zone, A03, Abuja (formerly Harmonia Hotels Limited), FCT, which was purchased in Dec. 2018 at N7,000,000,000.

“Plot 683, Jabi District, Cadastral Zone B04, comprising a five-storey building (Now Luxurious Meethaq Hotels Ltd, Jabi, with 53 rooms/suites), which was purchased in Sept. 2020 at carcass level at N850,000,000 with additional N300,000,000 to take possession (value after completion N8,400,000,000). Property No. 3130 within Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro District, FCT, Abuja, comprising terraces, purchased in January 2021 at N360,000,000.

“Property No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja (Meethaq Hotels Limited, Maitama, with 15 ROOMS), which was purchased in February 2018 at N430,000,000 (current value after rehabilitation is N12,950,000,000).

“Plot No. 1241B, Asokoro District Zone (No. 11A Yakubu Gowon Crescent) Asokoro District, which was purchased in July 2021 at N325,000,000. Shop No. C82 Citiscape—Shariff Plaza, Plot 739 Cadastral Zone A07, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, FCT, Abuja, which was purchased in March 2024 at N120,000,000.

“No. 4 Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, which was purchased in December 2022 at N300,000,000. Plot 157, Lamido Crescent, Nasarawa, GRA, Kano, purchased in July 2019 with no specific amount stated. A plaza, commercial toilets, laundry, warehouse tanks adjacent 100 Hectares Of Land Along Birnin Kebbi, Jega Road, which was purchased in 2020 at N100,000,000.

“Four Bedroom Bungalow Gesse Phase, Birnin Kebbi, which was purchased in 2023 at N101,000, 000. Shops Nos. A36, B3 Vegas Mall, Wuse 2, Abuja, which was purchased in July 2023 at N158,000,000.

No. 26, Babbi Drive, Bua Estate, Abuja, purchased in 2022 at N136,000,000. No. 27, Efab Estates Avenue, 59:tm: Crescent, Gwarimpa, Abuja, purchased in January 2016 at N120,000,000. Four Bedroom/ 2 Rooms Boys Quarters at No. 10B, Doka Crescent Abakpa GRA, Kaduna, purchased in Jan. 2018 at N40, 000, 000.00. Plot No. 13, Ipent 7 Estate, Karsana District, Abuja, purchased in June 2018 at N85,000,000.

“A bedroom duplex & boys quarters at No. 12 Yalinga Street, off Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, purchased in Oct. 2018 at N150,000,000. Two warehouse shops, B40 and B46, Wuse Market, Abuja, purchased in July 2020 at N50,000,000. Twin Houses at Zone E, Apo Legislative Quarters, Cadastral Zone B01, Plot 14014, Gudu District, Abuja, were purchased between February and May 2017 at N250,000,000. Properties acquired by Khadimiyya for Justice & Development Initiative at the Academic Garden City, Birnin Kebbi, sold by the Federal Housing Authority Mortgage, namely.”

Others are nine units of three-bedroom bungalows, three units of two-bedroom bungalows, and 5.4 hectares of land, which were purchased between February 2023 and September 2023 at N187,000,000, among other assets listed in the schedule.

Malami, his wife Bashir Asabe, and his son Abdulaziz are already facing trial before Justice Nwite over alleged N8.7 billion money laundering. On Wednesday, the court granted Malami bail in the sum of N500 million, with two sureties required to provide landed properties in Maitama, Asokoro, or Gwarimpa. Malami must also deposit his travel documents and passport photographs with the court and is prohibited from leaving the country without court permission.

Justice Nwite fixed February 17 for the commencement of trial on the corruption charges, which include a 16-count money laundering charge filed by the EFCC against Malami, his son, and his wife.

The interim forfeiture marks one of the most extensive asset seizures linked to a former federal minister in Nigeria, highlighting ongoing efforts by the EFCC to recover suspected illicit wealth.