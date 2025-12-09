Court rejects Kanu’s transfer request from Sokoto prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja has declined to grant an ex parte motion filed by the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a custodial facility within the Federal Capital Territory or neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Kanu, through the Legal Aid Council, had approached the court with an ex parte application requesting an order directing the Federal Government or the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to immediately transfer him from Sokoto to either Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja or Keffi Custodial Centre in Nasarawa.

In the alternative, he asked to be transferred to any custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction, including Suleja or Keffi, to enable him to pursue his appeal effectively.

However, Justice James Omotosho, yesterday, declined the request, ruling that such an order could not be granted without hearing from the Federal Government.

The Judge directed Kanu to convert the ex parte application into a motion on notice and serve all parties to allow a fair hearing. Justice Omotosho subsequently fixed January 27, 2026, for the hearing of the motion.