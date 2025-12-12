Court remands Ngige in prison pending outcome of bail application

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court sitting in Gwarinpa on Friday ordered the remand of a former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, at the Kuje Correctional Centre until Monday, pending the determination of his bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ngige earlier on Friday over alleged N2.2 billion fraud. The former governor of Anambra State is facing eight counts bordering on fraud and acceptance of bribes.

Ngige, who governed Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from May 29, 2003, to March 17, 2006, later served as Minister of Labour and Employment under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023.

He was arrested on December 10 by the EFCC and is being prosecuted for offences allegedly committed during his tenure as minister.

According to the charges, the EFCC accused him of awarding seven contracts worth over N366 million for consultancy, training and supplies by the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to Cezimo Nigeria Limited, a company owned by his associate, Ezebinwa Charles.

He was further accused of awarding eight contracts worth over N583 million to another company linked to Charles, and eight more contracts valued at over N362 million to Jeff & Xris Limited, allegedly owned by Nwosu Chukwunwike.

Other companies reportedly favoured by Ngige include Olde English Consolidated Limited and Shale Atlantic Intercontinental Services Limited, owned by Uzoma Igbonwa, which received contracts worth N668 million and N161 million respectively.

The anti-graft agency alleged that these acts contravene Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

Ngige was also accused of receiving financial gratifications from NSITF contractors through his organisation, Senator (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige Campaign Organization, including N38.6 million from Cezimo Nigeria Limited, N55 million from Zitacom Nigeria Limited and N26 million from Jeff & Xris Limited. These alleged offences violate Section 17(a) and are punishable under Section 17(c) of the same Act.

Ngige pleaded not guilty to all charges.

EFCC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, applied for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant at the Kuje Custodial Centre.

Counsel to Ngige, Patrick Ikwueto, SAN, said the defence was notified of the arraignment only yesterday and could not file a formal bail application. He urged the court to grant Ngige conditional bail on health grounds and sought to move an oral bail application on self-recognition.

Tahir objected, arguing that the court could not entertain both oral and written applications. He also informed the court that Ngige had yet to submit his international passport, which formed part of his previous bail conditions.

Ikwueto told the court that the passport had been stolen and that the EFCC was notified via a letter. Tahir denied being aware of such communication.

After listening to both parties, Justice Maryam Hassan ordered Ngige’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre. The matter was adjourned until December 15 for hearing and determination of the bail application.