C’River to enforce approved vehicle colours in January

The Cross River State Government has announced that it will begin strict enforcement of the use of state-approved colours and the mandatory security number system for commercial vehicles as of January 31, 2026.



The directive was issued by the Ministry of Transportation in a statement signed by Commissioner Ekpenyong Ene Cobham, noting that it applies to all commercial vehicle operators, transport unions, and stakeholders across the state.



According to the ministry, the enforcement is in line with the state government’s policy to promote uniformity, safety and accountability within the transportation sector.



It stressed that the government does not recognise the reintroduction of off-colours or any deviation from the approved state colours.



The ministry warned that all transport operators and unions are required to comply with the regulation, noting that failure to do so will attract sanctions as provided by law.

It explained that the state-approved colour and security number system is designed to strengthen the transport sector, safeguard life and property, and support the government’s broader vision of a clean, safe, and well-regulated transportation system.



The ministry urged all stakeholders to embrace the directive in good faith and advised operators who require further clarification to contact the Ministry of Transportation.