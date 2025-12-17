Cross River to enforce use of state vehicle colours from January 31

The Cross River State Government has announced that it will begin strict enforcement of the use of state-approved colours and the mandatory security number system for commercial vehicles from January 31, 2026.

The directive was issued by the Ministry of Transportation in a press release signed by the Commissioner, Hon. Ekpenyong Ene Cobham, and applies to all commercial vehicle operators, transport unions, and stakeholders across the state.

According to the ministry, the enforcement is in line with the state government‘s policy to promote uniformity, safety, and accountability within the transportation sector.

It stressed that the government does not recognise the reintroduction of off-colours or any deviation from the approved state colours.

The ministry warned that all transport operators and unions are required to comply fully with the regulation, noting that failure to do so will attract sanctions as provided by law.

It explained that the state-approved colours and security number system are designed to strengthen the transport sector, safeguard lives and property, and support the government’s broader vision of a clean, safe, and well-regulated transportation system.

The ministry urged all stakeholders to accept the directive in good faith and advised operators who need further clarification to contact the Ministry of Transportation.

In a related development, the Cross River State Government took a giant step toward strengthening its small business ecosystem in November, as the state Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (CRSMEDA) cleared 500 entrepreneurs to access the SMEDAN–Sterling Bank single-digit interest loan facility.

The Director-General of Cross River State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (CRSMEDA), Great Ogban, noted that it was aimed at strengthening its small business ecosystem.

The Calabar Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (CALCCIMA) also praised the Cross River State Government’s efforts at strengthening the small business ecosystem, describing the SMEDAN–Sterling Bank loan engagement as “Christmas for SMEs in Cross River State.”