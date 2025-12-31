Cross River Police CP decorates newly promoted officers

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Afegbua, has decorated officers of the Command recently promoted by the Police Service Commission following the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police, in recognition of their dedication, professionalism, and meritorious service to the Nigeria Police Force.

It could be recalled that on the 23rd of December 2025, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, decorated the former Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, Cross River State Command, to the rank of substantive Commissioner of Police (CP), amongst other senior officers, at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The decoration ceremony held on Wednesday at the Command Headquarters, Calabar, was witnessed by the command’s management team, who congratulated the officers on their well-deserved promotions and described the exercise as a morale booster for improved service delivery.

Among those promoted are two Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), four Superintendents of Police (SPs) promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), while one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

The Commissioner charged the newly promoted officers to see their elevation as a call to higher responsibility and to continue to uphold professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights in the discharge of their duties.

Responding on behalf of the newly decorated senior officers, CSP Usani Arikpo expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Police Service Commission, and the management team of the Cross River State Police Command for the confidence reposed in them, assuring that they would justify the trust placed in them.

The Command reassures the good people of Cross River State of its unwavering commitment to effective policing and the maintenance of peace and security across the state.

Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Rashid Afegbua (left), decorating one of the newly promoted officers at the State Police Headquarters, Calabar, Wednesday.