Customs begins 90-day vehicle passage for international travellers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced the implementation of a new framework allowing international travellers to bring personal vehicles into Nigeria under a temporary admission arrangement valid for up to 90 days.

The initiative, which applies to non-commercial vehicles owned by foreign visitors entering the country for tourism, diplomatic, business, or personal reasons, is aimed at easing cross-border movement and strengthening Nigeria’s compliance with international trade and mobility agreements.

In a statement by the National Public Relations Officer/Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Dr Abdullahi Maiwada, the initiative is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and relevant international conventions on temporary admission and transit of vehicles.

According to the NCS, the new framework covers all personal, non-commercial vehicles belonging to international travellers visiting Nigeria for tourism, diplomatic, business, or personal purposes.

Maiwada said it also seeks to ease cross-border movement, strengthen Nigeria’s compliance with international obligations, and reinforce nation’s commitment to trade facilitation and regional integration.

“It is pertinent to note that this implementation draws legal backing from Sections 142, 143, 144, and 245 of the NCS Act, 2023, as well as the Revised Kyoto Convention (RKC), UN TIR Convention (1975), Istanbul Convention (1990), and the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, Residence, and Establishment. It also aligns with WCO Guidelines on Temporary Admission and the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) regulations,” the service stated.

The NSC noted that international travellers are required to present valid documents such as international passport, international driver’s license, vehicle registration, insurance, and CPD at the point of entry.

According to the NCS, upon satisfactory inspection and verification, a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for up to 90 days will be issued and electronically recorded.

The NSC noted that travellers may apply for an extension of up to 30 days, subject to approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller.The NCS informed that vehicles admitted under this regime are free to move within Nigeria but cannot be sold, leased, transferred, modified, or used for commercial purposes.

” At the point of exit, travellers should present the vehicle and the approved customs Temporary Admission Declaration. In the event of an accident, theft, or breakdown, the nearest Customs office should be notified immediately for documentation and guidance,” the NCS stated.

The NCS, therefore, reaffirms its commitment to transparency and accountability while facilitating legitimate travel. The Service added that this initiative strengthens Nigeria’s role in cross-border cooperation and ensures compliance with existing regulations to enhance security and efficiency.