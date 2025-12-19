Customs deploy technology against saboteurs, uncover N760m worth of diverted goods

Poised to counter the nefarious activities of economic saboteurs, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is deploying technology solutions nationwide to crack down on the diversion of containers and other valuable goods.

The electric tracking system, already validated and accepted by the service in some Southern states, is ready for nationwide deployment across the operational terminals, with proven real-time cargo monitoring and route verification.

Controller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, unveiled the new technology solution aimed at reducing criminal tendencies on Friday while parading 20 diverted containers in Kano.

Comptroller General Adeniyi, who declared the service’s preparedness to ensure the security and operational efficiency of trade movement, revealed that the End-to-End visibility technology will be deployed across ports and destination terminals.

The Customs boss reminded the service of the persistence of economic saboteurs and criminal networks and disclosed that the Kano/Jigawa Command had received over 40 containers fitted with these tracking devices ahead of deployment.

While parading the seizure of diverted containers, CG Adeniyi disclosed that a total of 20 diverted transit containers, destined for various terminals across the command, with an aggregate Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N769,533,666 million, were seized.

In the breakdown of the seizure, the Customs boss said seven containers bearing TCKU 1051805, containing vitrified tiles, were intercepted along the Hadejia Road corridor, with an aggregate DPV of 228,578,228.

“These containers, totalling 140 pallets of ceramic glazed vitrified tiles, had been unlawfully diverted from the Kano Free Trade Zone. Diesel Engine Oil. Two containers (MSKU 5998113 and MRKU 9152184) loaded with 1,188 twenty-litre drums of diesel engine oil, destined for the Kano Free Trade Zone, were intercepted at private warehouses in the Dakata Industrial Area on 15 July 2025. The DPV for this seizure totals N87.557,746 million Naira.

“Polyester Materials. Two containers (ZCSU 6770945 and TCKU 7191131) conveying polyester materials with an aggregate DPV of N77,989,910 million Naira were seized at private warehouses in Dakata. Used Clothing. One container (FCIU 9693626) carrying 308 bales of used clothing, intercepted on 20 August 2025 around the Yankaba/Hadejia Road axis near Gano bonded terminal, with a DPV of N48,418,505 million Naira.

“Printed and Lace Fabrics. Four containers bearing MSMU 8237274, MSNU 9730139, TRHU 7733837, and TCNU 6884413 were intercepted en route to Dabo and MH Gano Bonded Terminals. These containers, collectively carrying 1,283 bales of fabrics and tea bags, had an aggregate DPV of N226,153,491,” Adeniyi said.

Adeniyi said Customs has embraced international best practices and guidelines promulgated by globally recognised competent organisations, such as the World Customs Organisation (WCO), to streamline procedures, modernise operations, and ensure that goods destined for inland terminals and bonded facilities are processed efficiently and transparently.

He was concerned that, despite commendable efforts and good intentions, the country continued to witness increasingly unscrupulous elements within the commercial ecosystem and a number of vulnerable officials, who circumvent the regulatory framework.

“These initiatives are evidence of our genuine desire to support the Federal Government’s trade facilitation agenda and to position Nigeria as a competitive destination within the global trading system. The movement of cargo from mother ports to inland terminals and Free Trade Zones represents a strategic priority for our national economy, and the Service has invested significantly in capacity, systems, and training to ensure seamless, compliant operations.

“The Nigeria Customs Service remains your reliable partner in legitimate trade. We are committed to facilitating commerce, generating revenue for the Federal Government, and protecting our borders and nation. However, this partnership is predicated on mutual respect for the law and undeterred commitment to integrity. We will continue to enforce the law, unmoved by threats, inducements, or political pressure,” Adeniyi said.