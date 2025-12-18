Ogun Customs seizes 16kg heroin, 1.5t cannabis, contraband worth ₦2.6b

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun I Area Command, Idiroko Border, has intercepted 16 kilogrammes of heroin, 12 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), and 1,502 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa, alongside other prohibited items, with a cumulative value put at over ₦2.6 billion.

The Acting Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller Oladapo Afeni, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the command’s activities within 11 days of his assumption of office.

Afeni stated that the hard drugs were seized during six intelligence-driven operations carried out between Thursday, 4 December, and Monday, 15 December 2025, across different locations in Ogun State.

According to him, the seizures were made along the Lusada/Ado-Odo axis, Abule Kazeem/Igbo-Ora Road, Abeokuta axis, Imeko axis, Idiroko/Owode axis, Ipokia, among other locations.

The items include 4,998 cartons of Doga brand spaghetti (10kg each), 419 cartons of Oba brand spaghetti (10kg each), illegally imported from Turkey, and 2,200 kegs of vegetable oil (25 litres each) of Indonesian origin.

Other seized items include 11 wraps of crystal meth (ICE) weighing 12kg, 16 pieces of heroin weighing 16kg, and cannabis sativa in doughnut-size, coconut-size, and booklet-size forms, totalling 3,373 wraps and weighing 1,502kg.

Afeni added that Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) totalling 6,750 litres, 4,738 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), two units of foreign-used vehicles, and 309 bundles of used pneumatic tyres were also intercepted.

He said, “On 12 December 2025, our gallant officers and men successfully intercepted an Iveco truck with registration number RMY-354-XA, laden with four thousand, nine hundred and ninety-eight (4,998) cartons of Doga brand spaghetti (10kg each), and four hundred and nineteen (419) cartons of Oba brand spaghetti (10kg each), illegally imported from Turkey.

Again, on 13 December 2025, our operatives intercepted a DAF truck with registration number JHN-590-XA, conveying two thousand, two hundred (2,200) kegs of vegetable oil (25 litres each) of Indonesian origin.”

The Comptroller stated that the trucks and their contents would be forfeited to the federal government in line with extant laws and guidelines.

Afeni noted that the cannabis sativa seizures were achieved through six intelligence-driven operations conducted between Thursday, 4 December 2025, and Monday, 15 December 2025, across various locations.

He expressed concern over the seizure of crystal meth and cannabis sativa, describing it as worrisome due to their far-reaching impact on youths, public health, and national security.

“Though we are primarily an enforcement command, we have also made efforts in revenue generation and have so far generated twenty-seven million, two hundred and ninety-one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-one naira (N27,291,861.00) as at Tuesday, 16 December 2025. This achievement is due to the diligence of our officers and men, as well as the cooperation of compliant traders,” he added.

While commending officers of the command for their relentless efforts despite daunting challenges, the Comptroller also acknowledged the collaborative support of sister agencies, traditional institutions, local informants, community leaders, and youths.

He reaffirmed the command’s resolve to sustain the momentum and warned smugglers and their collaborators to steer clear of the state, stressing that the command remains vigilant, alert, and ready to confront any threat to the nation’s economic and security interests.

Meanwhile, the Customs boss handed over the seized narcotics to the Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idiroko Special Command, Ekundayo William, for further necessary action.