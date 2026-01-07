Customs records N2.93tr from import, export facilitation at Apapa port in 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has generated a total revenue of N2.93 trillion from import and export facilitation at Apapa port in 2025, representing a 24.32 per cent growth of N573.2 billion over the N2.35 trillion collected in 2024.

The Customs Area Controller, Apapa Port Command, Emmanuel Oshoba, who disclosed this yesterday, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Isah Sulaiman, attributed the achievement to the strategic deployment of technology, effective leadership and disciplined manpower.

Oshoba added that a major contributor to the success was the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B’Odogwu, which enhanced transparency, efficiency and accountability in cargo clearance processes.

According to him, regular performance reviews and timely revenue recovery measures further strengthened collections.

He also commended compliant stakeholders whose lawful trade practices contributed significantly to the revenue growth.

The Controller said the Command intensified stakeholder sensitisation following the rollout of the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme and expanded the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative to ensure faster processing and release of compliant cargoes.

He said efforts are also at an advanced stage to deploy the FS6000 cargo scanning system, a non-intrusive technology capable of scanning up to 200 containers per hour.

Oshoba disclosed that the Command also recorded enforcement successes, intercepting 53 containers laden with illicit drugs and prohibited items, including cocaine, Canadian Loud, tramadol, and expired pharmaceuticals with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N12.6 billion.

He said some of the interceptions in the year 2025 were handed over to relevant agencies such as NDLEA and NAFDAC for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Looking ahead, Oshoba expressed optimism that the Command would achieve more greater revenue milestone in 2026, driven by deeper implementation of B’Odogwu, AEO, OSS, stronger intelligence-led enforcement, and expanded collaboration with sister agencies.

Oshoba further assured stakeholders of enhanced engagement with terminal operators, shipping companies, licensed customs agents, freight forwarders, haulage operators and the media to promote transparency, compliance and seamless trade at the nation’s busiest port.