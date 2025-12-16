Dangote appoints CBN ex-director, Mahmud, as Group Chief Economist

Dangote Group has appointed renowned economist and former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director, Dr Mahmud Hassan, as its Group Chief Economist, strengthening the Group’s economic advisory capacity at a time of heightened global and domestic market volatility.

In his new role, Hassan will serve as the Group’s top adviser on economic strategy, market trends, and policy implications, reporting directly to the President of the Group, Aliko Dangote.

Hassan brings more than 30 years of experience in economic policy formulation, financial sector regulation, and central banking. During his long career at the CBN, he held senior positions, including Director of the Trade and Exchange Department and Director of the Monetary Policy Department. He also served as Secretary to the Monetary Policy Committee and as Special Assistant on Economic Policy and Research to the CBN Governor.

Beyond Nigeria, Hassan has played a key role in advancing regional economic integration, working as a lead consultant to the African Union Commission on trade integration initiatives and the establishment of the African Monetary Fund.

Academically, he holds a PhD in Economics and an M.Sc. in Energy Economics and Policy from the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom (UK), as well as a B.Sc. in Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School and holds professional certifications as a Bank Examiner and AML CFT Analyst.

Hassan is a Fellow of several professional bodies, including the Nigerian Statistical Association, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and the Compliance Institute of Nigeria. He is also a prolific researcher with extensive publications in macroeconomics, monetary policy, energy economics, and financial engineering.

In addition to his corporate role, he continues to serve as a visiting professor at several Nigerian universities and is currently the President of the Nigerian Association for Energy Economics.

His appointment underscores Dangote Industries Limited’s focus on deep economic insight and policy intelligence as it navigates evolving market dynamics across Nigeria, Africa, and the global economy.