Danjuma, Patience Jonathan, CBN, others lose Abuja plots in Wike’s mass revocation

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has approved the revocation of 1,095 properties across Abuja after owners failed to settle ground rent, land use conversion charges, or Certificate of Occupancy fees within a 14-day grace period that expired on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

The action was disclosed in a statement issued at the weekend by the Department of Land Administration of the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

According to the FCTA, 835 of the affected properties were listed for ground rent default, while 260 fell under land use contravention payment defaults. The publication also detailed file numbers, plot numbers, cadastral zones, districts, amounts owed, and revocation dates.

The statement said the enforcement commenced after “several notices in national dailies, online platforms and television stations” urging defaulters to clear outstanding liabilities. It added that failure to comply “contravenes the provisions of Section 28, Subsection 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and also the terms and conditions of the grants of the respective Rights of Occupancy.”

The list includes properties linked to federal and state governments, government institutions, private companies, and notable public figures. Former Chief of Army Staff, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma; former First Lady, Patience Jonathan; former Senate President, David Mark; former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido; Senator Ali Ndume; former Osun State deputy governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari; Professor Bolaji Akinyemi; Tony Anenih; and former Minister of Petroleum, Alison Madueke, were among those named.

Former governors whose properties appeared on the list include Abdullahi Ganduje, Adeniyi Adebayo, Donald Duke, Aliyu Wamakko, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Ayodele Fayose, and Olagunsoye Oyinlola. Others listed include Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh; Aminu Alhassan Dantata; Bashir Tofa; Audu Abubakar; Jimoh Ibrahim; Ado Abdullahi Bayero; Ghali Umar Na’abba; Olu Agunloye; Hakeem Baba-Ahmed; Iyabo Obasanjo; and Babatunde Idiagbon.

Institutions affected include the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Navy, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Nigeria Police, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the governments of Kaduna, Oyo and Borno States.

Corporate organisations listed include BUA International Limited, First Bank, Standard Trust Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Ecobank, Union Bank, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank, the Niger Delta Development Commission, the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Federal Universities, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

The FCTA said the revocation process will continue in line with statutory powers under the Land Use Act.