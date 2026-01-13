Defence ministry denies blocking Channels TV from AFCRD

The Ministry of Defence has denied reports that it barred Channels Television from covering the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) symposium held at the National Defence College in Abuja.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ministry said the allegation was inaccurate and did not reflect what transpired at the event. The statement was signed by the Chief Information Officer of the ministry, Queeneth Iheoma-Hart.

According to Iheoma-Hart, a media advisory was circulated ahead of the symposium indicating that proceedings would begin at 10:00 a.m., with journalists requested to be seated by 9:30 a.m. to allow for accreditation, security screening and orderly conduct of the programme.

She said a Channels Television cameraman who arrived before the commencement of the event was accredited and allowed to cover the symposium without any restriction.

“A reporter who arrived after proceedings had begun was denied late entry strictly on security and protocol grounds, as dignitaries were already seated and checks were ongoing,” Iheoma-Hart said.

The ministry rejected suggestions that the action amounted to a deliberate exclusion of the media organisation, stressing that the decision was based solely on established security and procedural requirements.

Iheoma-Hart said the ministry regarded professional media organisations as partners in public information and transparency, and urged journalists to verify facts before broadcasting reports that could misrepresent events.

She added that the ministry would continue to accord due respect to all invited media organisations covering AFCRD activities, in line with scheduled programmes and standard security procedures.