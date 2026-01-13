DHQ plans soft loans for spouses of military personnel

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) is engaging financial institutions to provide soft loan schemes for spouses of military personnel at highly reduced interest rates as part of welfare packages for serving officers.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, disclosed this at the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day (AFCRD) Social Night, a special event organised by the DHQ to honour serving personnel and veterans while remembering fallen heroes.

Oluyede also disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had approved the scheme.

The CDS said the loan programme is designed to support viable business ventures, promote family stability and guarantee long-term livelihoods for military families.

He acknowledged the immense contributions of military families, describing them as “silent heroes” whose patience, prayers and sacrifices continue to sustain the morale and fighting spirit of the Armed Forces.

He said ongoing engagements were aimed at expanding access to housing loans to complement existing Service housing schemes, with the objective of ensuring that personnel retire with personal homes, sustainable sources of income and a sense of fulfilment after years of dedicated service to the nation.

According to Oluyede, beyond the welfare of serving personnel, the Defence Headquarters is also deeply concerned about the wellbeing of retired officers and men, particularly the challenge of sustainable engagement after retirement.

Drawing inspiration from football, the CDS reassured troops with the famous Liverpool Football Club motto, “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

He stressed that the Armed Forces leadership remains committed to standing by all serving and retired personnel, and commended troops for their resilience, courage and professionalism across all theatres of operation, from the northern savannahs to the southern creeks and Nigeria’s airspace.

Earlier, the Chief of Defence Administration (CDA), Rear Admiral Gideon Kachim, described the Social Night as a deliberate and special gathering designed to give personnel the opportunity to unwind, reflect and celebrate.

Kachim noted that the occasion also provided a solemn moment to honour and remember fallen heroes who paid the supreme price in defence of the nation, stressing that their sacrifices remain a timeless source of inspiration to serving personnel.

The Social Night was part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

In attendance were the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; and the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen. Emmanuel Undiandeye.