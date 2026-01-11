Delta Assembly raises expectations for 2026 as Deltans await impact

As the Delta State House of Assembly prepares to resume plenary following the Christmas and New Year recess, expectations are rising over whether the legislature will move beyond rhetoric to deliver concrete solutions to the state’s mounting socio-economic challenges.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Nkem Nwaeke, at the weekend, raised Deltans’ hopes, saying the year 2026 presents an opportunity for the 8th Delta State Assembly to redefine its relevance and productivity under the leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor.

Nwaeke stated that the Assembly would engage with citizens across the state and translate this into legislative actions by targeting economic growth, job creation, security, infrastructure, education, healthcare delivery, and social welfare.

According to him, the Assembly is positioning itself as a people-oriented legislature focused on impactful governance rather than ceremonial lawmaking.

Nwaeke disclosed that the House is expected to prioritise the passage of key bills aimed at strengthening institutions, improving transparency, and enhancing service delivery.

He noted that legislative interventions to boost internally generated revenue, support small and medium-scale enterprises, and create an enabling environment for investment would feature prominently on the Assembly’s agenda.

On oversight, Nwaeke stressed that the Assembly would intensify scrutiny of government policies and projects to ensure accountability and prudent use of public funds.

He described oversight as critical to guaranteeing that government programmes deliver tangible benefits to communities across the state, amid growing public concern over abandoned projects and perceived waste.

The CPS also highlighted the Speaker’s emphasis on cooperation among the arms of government, noting that the Assembly would sustain a harmonious working relationship with the executive in 2026 while maintaining its constitutional independence.

He argued that such synergy is essential for the timely passage of bills and smooth execution of development plans, adding that the Assembly plans to deepen inclusiveness by engaging stakeholders, including the media, to ensure laws reflect the aspirations of all segments of society.

Expressing confidence in the Speaker’s leadership, Nwaeke noted that Guwor, who also serves as National Treasurer of the Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, would continue to push members toward diligence, patriotism, and responsibility.

“Deltans look up to the Assembly not just for laws, but for leadership, advocacy, and solutions,” Nwaeke said, adding that the Speaker consistently urges lawmakers to approach their duties with renewed vigour and a strong sense of responsibility.