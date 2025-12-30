Delta govt recommits to quality projects, residents’ welfare

The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to prioritising the welfare and well-being of Deltans, ensuring that only high-quality projects will be delivered in the state for the benefit of its people.



The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Festus Ahon, gave the assurance while receiving members of the Delta State Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), during a courtesy visit to his residence in Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Council Area.



Ahon said the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori remains steadfast in delivering people-oriented governance despite the scale of infrastructural and developmental demands across the state.



According to him, the Oborevwori-led government considers the welfare of citizens non-negotiable and central to sustainable development, a commitment reflected in the numerous capital projects and social interventions currently ongoing across the state. Ahon said: “The governor has achieved more in two years than what some state administrations in the country accomplished in eight years.



“These are enduring projects designed to stand the test of time and outlive this generation. We owe Deltans real value for every project delivered by this administration, and that is exactly what the governor is delivering.” He stressed that the administration has remained fiscally disciplined, noting that all projects are being executed without recourse to borrowing.



Ahon expressed appreciation to the NUJ leadership for the visit and appealed for sustained media partnership in promoting peace, stability, and effective governance in the state. He assured journalists of the government’s continued support, emphasising that development thrives best in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.



“My principal is a media-friendly governor. We will continue to make efforts to improve the welfare of journalists in the state. We need your continued support because when there is peace, development moves faster,” he added.



He further assured the NUJ leadership that their requests would receive attention, reiterating that his office remains open to the union at all times as their ambassador in government.