Deployment to North-Eastern border is challenging but necessary - CNS

Deployment to North-Eastern border is challenging but necessary - CNS

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has described deployment of personnel at the extreme flank of Nigeria’s North-Eastern border as challenging but necessary to secure the nation’s territorial integrity.

The CNS also said such deployment is imperative to control the waterways in the Lake Chad Basin.

Abbas made the remarks on January 1, 2026, at a luncheon he organised for the officers and men of the Naval Base Lake Chad (NBLC) and 196 Amphibious Battalion, which are co-located in Baga, Borno State.

The CNS was accompanied by the Chief of Operations, Rear Admiral M.B. Katagum and the Chief of Logistics, Rear Admiral S.H. Abdullahi.

He said that the Nigerian Navy remained fully committed to denying terrorists access to the Lake Chad waterways through sustained, coordinated operations in synergy with sister services and other security agencies.

The Director of Navy Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said in a statement on Friday that the Naval chief undertook a boat ride on Lake Chad, which the Base had recently cleared to restore navigation, and revive economic activities in the area.

Earlier, at the Headquarters of the Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), the Theatre Commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, briefed the CNS on the recent gains made by the Joint Task Force (JTF), the current challenges and plans.

Abubakar highlighted the contributions of the Land, Maritime and Air Components, explaining that seamless joint offensives had severely degraded the insurgents’ capabilities.

The CNS commended the TC and all the officers and men of OPHK, assuring them that the challenges would be addressed expeditiously.

Meanwhile, the Military High Command has said it is aware of terrorists relocating from their strongholds to other communities following the recent U.S.-Nigeria joint airstrikes on their positions in Sokoto, and subsequent troops’ pressure on them.

The Director Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, who stated this while giving an update on troops’ achievements in 2025, also said that the purported influx of armed herders into certain communities was being viewed seriously as Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) assets were actively monitoring terrorists’ movements across various operational theatres.

Onoja said the movements have been identified and are currently being tracked, urging communities to maintain composure and vigilance and to cooperate with security agencies.

“Citizens are encouraged to promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security agencies’ formations.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with security agencies, have intensified proactive measures to thwart any attempts by fleeing terrorists to infiltrate or destabilise any community.