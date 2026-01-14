Diri targets boost in rice production

•Okays N200m monthly grant for farmers

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has directed the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources to ensure increased production of made-in-Bayelsa rice by the end of 2026.

Speaking at the state-owned rice farm at Otuasega Community in Ogbia Local Council Area yesterday during the flag off of the 2025/2026 dry farming season, Diri expressed dissatisfaction with the rice harvest in the last farming season.

The governor stated that, having provided all the necessary support to the ministry and the farmers, he was not satisfied that the state still procured rice from outside during Yuletide.

He also challenged the Agric Commissioner to ensure food security, notingthat the state had a comparative advantage in many crop areas, as itssoil does not require fertiliser to produce organic crops.

He, however, lauded the commissioner and stakeholders in the sector for organising the event and urged the ministry to ensure that it was not just a yearly ritual but one that impacted positively on the lives of Bayelsans.

According to the governor, agriculture was a veritable source of diversification, which the state government had taken seriously by investing heavily in it. He urged civil servants and all Bayelsans to be involved in agriculture. Diri also stated that the linkage between roads, bridges, and agriculture was that the administration was not only connecting rural communities through these infrastructures but also providing valuable support to the agricultural sector and making the transportation of farm produce from rural areas to the state capital easier.

The Bayelsa helmsman remarked that in furtherance of the government’s desire to develop the sector, he has approved a monthly grant of N200 million to farmers in the state.

He also approved a request for a meeting with farmers, as well as the provision of farming inputs such as seedlings, herbicides, and pesticides to improve production.

On the issue of herdsmen destroying farmlands, Diri cautioned traditional rulers against providing land for herders in the forest, stating that anyone found guilty would be sanctioned.