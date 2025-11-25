‘Don’t panic’, Adeleke tells Osun residents amid rising banditry attacks in neighbouring states

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has reassured residents in the state of their safety and security amidst rising banditry attacks in neighbouring states.

He asked the people of the state not to panic; rather, they should be security conscious and provide necessary information to security agencies.

The governor, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, hailed service chiefs and security agencies for their proactive measures and actions to secure the state.

Speaking on the increasing security alarm in some quarters, the governor noted that a series of security meetings has been held for preemptive measures to stop infiltration of bandits into the state, positing that a plan of action to secure Osun State has been under implementation for the last three weeks.

The governor, who commended the Commissioner of Police, the Director of State Security (DSS), the Army Commander, the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security agencies, said a series of meetings have been held with stakeholders across the boundary communities to ensure vigilance and strengthen capacities to repel any incursion.

According to the governor, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Director General of State Security, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have paid particular supportive attention to Osun State, even as he urged residents to be security conscious and report any untoward activities to the police.

“Security deployment is ongoing in strategic areas of concern across the state. The intelligence community already has a deep overview of security threats or otherwise in Osun. We cannot stop commending the DSS for the arrests of high-profile terrorists and the bursting of their cells in Osun.

“Our security agencies are on top of the situation. We should not panic. My only appeal to us is to provide credible information and alerts if and when we notice any strange movements in our community. Our local vigilantes, local hunter groups, and the Amotekun security services are to work closely with the police to strengthen the safety and protection of our people,” the governor was quoted as saying.

The governor directed the Amotekun security service to work closely with the police and other security agencies, adding, “The local security service must work in close collaboration with the lead security and other agencies. We must work within protocols to secure our people from bandits and terrorists.”

On the local government situation, the governor said all stakeholders are still waiting on the Supreme Court to rule on the matter, insisting, “We must remain law-abiding as we are all resolved not to take the law into our hands.”

On the impasse within the state judiciary, the governor expressed optimism that the judiciary will soon resolve its internal affairs, noting that, as the Executive Governor of the state, he would not interfere in a judicial matter.

He, however, assured the people of Osun State that good governance is ongoing without hitches, citing recent successes in the digital economy, economic empowerment, workers’ welfare, and infrastructure upgrade across various towns in the state.

“I appreciate the deep support for our administration among Osun people. Your prayers and outpouring of encouraging messages strengthen our resolve not to waver despite challenges. We remain with the people to continue to deliver good governance and democratic dividends,” the governor noted in the statement.