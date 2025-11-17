Drug traffickers abandon Sienna buses with 1,455kg of cannabis in Edo

A drug trafficking cartel has reportedly abandoned two Sienna buses conveying one thousand four hundred and fifty-five kilograms (1,455kg) of cannabis along the Okhokho-ISI community route in the Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

They were forced to abandon the Sienna buses and flee after a hot chase by the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Edo State Command.

Mitchell Ofoyeju, Edo State Commander of the NDLEA, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday.

“A team of dedicated officers intercepted two Toyota Sienna buses suspected of transporting a substantial quantity of narcotics along the Okhokho-ISI community route in the Uhunmwode Local Government Area,” the statement said.

“Both buses were said to have commenced their journey at Okpuje, a community that is notorious for cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

“The first vehicle seized, a light blue Toyota Sienna with registration number EPE 545 EV, was found to be carrying an impressive 666 kilograms of dried weeds suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“Following this, a dark ash Toyota Sienna bearing registration number ABC 142 CD was also intercepted, containing 789 kilograms of the same illicit substance.”

He, however, said “no suspects were apprehended during the operation, as the individuals responsible deserted the vehicles and made a hasty escape, leaving the substantial drug exhibits behind.”

Mitchell, who issued a stern warning to drug traffickers operating in the region, said “the NDLEA is actively pursuing leads and conducting thorough investigations aimed at bringing these traffickers to justice.”

He added, “The ongoing investigations signify our relentless approach towards eradicating drug trafficking in Edo State.

“Those who think they can evade the law and exploit our communities through illicit drug trade should think again.

“We are prepared and committed to enforcing the law with unprecedented measures against harmful substances and their distributors.”

The commander further reassured the public that the NDLEA remains vigilant in its patrols and operational capacity, emphasising the collaboration with local communities to ensure safety and a drug abuse-free society.

He encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking, ensuring that they play an integral role in the fight against drugs in Edo State.

In other news, the Delta State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of Mr. Ese Idisi, the Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Idisi was reportedly murdered over the weekend by unidentified assailants in Okpara Waterside community, sending shockwaves through political and community circles.

Police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the command received a report of the killing and had begun investigations.