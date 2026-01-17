DSS rescues two pastors, church member from terrorists

• Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Killing Wife In Kebbi

The operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Niger State have rescued two pastors and a church member abducted by armed bandits in Kaduna State.

This came as the Kebbi State Police Command arrested a 30-year-old man, Suleman Mamuda, for allegedly killing his wife, Umaima Maidawa, 25, in Bayawa village, Augie Local Council of the state.

The kidnap victims, Revd. Idi Buhari, Emmanuel Jacob and Suleiman Adamu, were abducted by the terrorists on January 9, 2026, at the Gwagwada area of Chikun Local Council while travelling through Kugosi to Sarkin Pawa in Niger State to officiate a wedding ceremony.

Receiving the rescued pastors, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, Revd. Joseph Hayab, said the victims were safely rescued from the bush by DSS operatives during ongoing security operations in Niger State.

Hayab commended the DSS for what he described as courageous, timely and selfless service to the nation, noting that the successful rescue brought immense relief to the church and families of the victims. He said the safe return of the abducted pastors and the church member had renewed hope that criminal elements could be defeated through sustained and coordinated security efforts.

Reacting to the rescue of the kidnap victims, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), said the operation reflected the commitment of the DSS and other security agencies to protecting lives and property.

Shuaibu commended the DSS leadership for its sustained efforts, assuring residents that the Kaduna State government, under Governor Uba Sani, remains committed not only to maintaining peace but to sustaining it.

He urged citizens to support security agencies by promptly reporting suspicious activities, stressing that security is a shared responsibility and that continued collaboration is critical to curbing criminality across the state.

Spokesman of the Kebbi State Police Command, SP Bashir Usman, said Mamuda reportedly committed the act on January 13, 2026, at 6:30 a.m., when he allegedly struck his wife with the wooden handle of a hoe during a domestic altercation, resulting in her death.

He said the suspect fled the community after the incident but was later traced and arrested following investigations and credible information provided by residents.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mohammed Hadejia, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and possible prosecution.

He urged members of the public to promptly report cases of violence and other crimes to security agencies, while also calling for continued cooperation to enhance peace and security across the state.