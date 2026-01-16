DSS uncovers arms supply routes, rescues abducted pastors in Niger operation

Operatives of the Department of State Services have disrupted an arms trafficking network operating across parts of the North-Central and North-West regions following the rescue of two pastors and a church member abducted in Kaduna State.

The victims, Rev. Idi Buhari, Emmanuel Jacob and Suleiman Adamu, were kidnapped on 9 January 2026 at Gwagwada in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State while travelling through Kugosi to Sarkin Pawa in Niger State to officiate a wedding ceremony.

They were rescued during ongoing DSS operations in Niger State.

Receiving the rescued victims in Kaduna on Friday, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, said the pastors were freed from captivity in the bush by DSS operatives.

“They were rescued alive from the bush by operatives of the DSS. This intervention has brought tremendous relief to the church, their families and the Christian community at large,” Hayab said.

He said the operation demonstrated the impact of coordinated security efforts, adding, “This rescue shows that these criminals can be defeated if our security agencies remain coordinated and the people cooperate. Criminals thrive where communities are divided.”

In a related development, DSS operatives from the Niger and Kaduna State Commands arrested three suspects believed to be linked to arms and ammunition trafficking along the Kwara–Niger–Katsina–Kaduna axis. The suspects were arrested in a joint operation following intelligence gathered during the rescue mission.

One of the suspects, identified as Kwalo, told investigators that ammunition was moved through motor parks and rural routes to evade security checkpoints. He said a consignment was received at Tegina Motor Park in Niger State and handed to Kawu, who later transferred it to Iro Malam Iro for onward delivery.

According to the DSS, the ammunition was transported from Tegina to Sabuwa Local Government Area of Katsina State, where it was allegedly delivered to an unidentified recipient using routes chosen to avoid detection.

Kwalo reportedly received ₦50,000 for collecting the consignment, while Kawu was paid ₦5,000 as a middleman and Iro received ₦20,000 as courier. Kwalo, however, claimed he was misled about the contents of the package.

“I was told that what I was carrying was tantalite, a precious stone, hidden inside sacks of millet to prevent theft,” he said during interrogation.

Reacting to the arrests, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu (SAN), said the operation highlighted the resolve of security agencies to dismantle criminal networks operating across state boundaries.

“This operation reflects the resolve of the DSS and other security agencies to rid our communities of criminal elements,” Shuaibu said.

He said the Kaduna State Government remained committed to supporting security agencies in addressing insecurity and urged residents to assist by reporting suspicious activities, noting that “security is a collective responsibility that requires the cooperation of all.”