Niger, FG plan joint operation against terrorists in Kainji Lake forest

Niger State, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has revealed that plans are underway to flush out terrorists using Kainji Lake forest as their camp and make the land more habitable for the people.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago gave the hint when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Borgu, Alh. Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, at his palace in New Bussa, to sympathise with him and the entire people of the Emirate over the recent terrorist attacks.

Bago decried the influx of people into the Emirate without being profiled, noting that it has become a security concern, even as the activities of informants have thwarted security efforts in the Emirate.

The governor, however, gave the people living in hamlets around Kainji Lake two months to leave the area to be resettled by the Emirate Council.

He also tasked the Emirate Council to rise up to its responsibility and join forces with the security agencies and government at all levels to combat any form of insecurity in the Emirate.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Emir and the people of the Emirate, especially the families of the victims, over the attack, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and comfort for their loved ones.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, said the Federal Government is also interested in ensuring that there is peace and security across the country; hence, it will support every effort aimed at achieving it.

According to him, “It will be a welcome development if some concrete actions are taken to get the people relocated while the forest is taken back and deployed for further community use.”

The Emir of Borgu, Alh. Muhammad Haliru Dantoro Kitoro IV, pledged to work closely with relevant authorities to identify and prosecute informants in the Emirate, pointing out that the security of lives and property is paramount; hence, no stone will be left unturned in securing them.

He appreciated the governor for the visit and reassured him of the Emirate’s continuous support for his policies and programmes geared towards improving the lives of the people.