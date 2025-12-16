DWI seeks independent probe into allegations against Matawalle

The Democracy Watch Initiative (DWI), on Tuesday, called for an independent and comprehensive investigation into allegations linking the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, with bandit groups, stressing that the claims must be treated with urgency, transparency, and due process.

The group noted that recent reports alleging possible links between the minister and bandit groups operating in parts of the country have heightened public concern, particularly given the devastating impact of banditry on affected communities.

In a statement by the Director of Strategic Communication of DWI, Dr Tunji O. Bamidele, the civil society group said allegations of collusion between a senior government official and criminal elements pose a serious threat to public trust, national security, and democratic governance.

According to DWI, accusations suggesting conspiracies with bandits undermine the sacrifices of security personnel working to protect lives and property and could weaken public confidence in the country’s defence architecture if left unaddressed.

He said: “The integrity of our nation’s leadership is paramount to the trust citizens place in their government. Allegations suggesting collusion between a high-ranking official and criminal elements threaten not only the efficacy of our defence mechanisms but also the very fabric of our democracy.

“The implications of such accusations are profound, casting a shadow over the efforts of dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly to uphold law and order.

In recent weeks, various reports have surfaced, detailing potential connections between Minister Matawalle and bandit groups that have wreaked havoc in several regions.

“These claims, if substantiated, could indicate a betrayal of public trust at the highest levels of government. The impact of banditry on our communities cannot be overstated; it has led to loss of lives, displacement of families, and a pervasive sense of insecurity that undermines our social cohesion.

“The gravity of these allegations necessitates a thorough and impartial investigation. The citizens of our nation deserve transparency and accountability, particularly when their safety and well-being are at stake. It is the responsibility of the government to address these claims head-on, not only to restore faith in its institutions but also to ensure that justice prevails.”

The organisation called on relevant authorities to establish an independent inquiry panel comprising legal experts, civil society representatives, and security analysts, free from political influence or vested interests.

It also urged that the findings of any investigation be made public in a timely manner to reassure Nigerians that no individual is above the law.

DWI further called for the protection of whistleblowers who may come forward with credible information related to the allegations, noting that such protection is essential to uncovering the truth and promoting accountability.

The group urged the government to strengthen security measures against banditry, including enhanced community policing and improved collaboration among security agencies and local communities.

The Democracy Watch Initiative emphasised that the allegations against Matawalle go beyond personal integrity, describing them as a test of the state’s commitment to the rule of law, accountability, and the protection of citizens.

He added, “We believe that an independent investigation will not only clarify the truth behind these allegations but also serve as a powerful reaffirmation of the government’s dedication to justice and democratic principles. The time for action is now.”