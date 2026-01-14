Economists hail Guardian’s Agboluaje on election as NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Secretary

The Oyo State chapter of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) has congratulated The Guardian’s Oyo State Correspondent, Mr. Rotimi Agboluaje, on his election as Secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, describing the victory as well deserved and reflective of his professional pedigree.

Agboluaje emerged victorious at the Correspondents’ Chapel executive election held on Tuesday at the chapel’s secretariat in Mokola, Ibadan.

The keenly contested poll produced a new set of executives who will steer the affairs of the chapel for the next three years.

In the contest for the position of secretary, Agboluaje scored 31 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Musliudeen Adebayo of Daily Post, who polled 10 votes. The chairmanship seat was won by Mr. Yinka Adeniran of The Nation.

Other members elected into the executive council include Mr. Remi Koleosho, who emerged as Vice Chairman, and Mr. Sheu Sulaiman of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who was elected Treasurer. Both were returned unopposed.

The election was conducted by a three-man committee led by Pastor Ola Ajayi and was observed by officials of the NUJ, Oyo State Council.

The State Council Chairman, Comrade Akeem Abas, alongside other members of the state executive, monitored the exercise.

The Oyo State NES, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Alarudeen Aminu, and Secretary, Dr. Victoria Foye, expressed confidence in Agboluaje’s capacity and ability to deliver effectively in his new role.

The congratulatory message was made available to journalists on Wednesday in Ibadan, the state capital.

“We at the Nigerian Economic Society (NES), Oyo State, congratulate Mr. Rotimi Agboluaje on his election as the Secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ in Oyo State. This is a well-deserved victory,” the statement read.

The economists described Agboluaje as a journalist of proven integrity and competence, noting his commitment to excellence and service.

“He is an epitome of dedication and professionalism. We have known him to be a diligent journalist, a public relations expert and a consummate communication professional,” the statement added.

The NES leadership further expressed optimism that his emergence would positively impact the Correspondents’ Chapel and strengthen professional standards within the journalism community.

“As one of the executive members of the Nigerian Economic Society in Oyo State, we have no doubt that he will make a meaningful impact and make us proud. We wish him outstanding success in this new assignment,” the statement said.

Agboluaje currently serves as the Public Relations Officer of NES in Oyo State. A first-class graduate of Business Administration, he is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), an Associate Registered Practitioner in Advertising (ARPA), a Fellow of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), and a member of the Institute of Personality Development and Customer Relationship Management (IPDCRM).