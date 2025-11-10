ECOWAS commits to promoting regional trade, innovation, investment

As West Africa marks 50 years of integration and shared progress, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its leadership in promoting regional trade, innovation, and sustainable investment through the ECOWAS Trade and Investment Forum & Exhibition (ECOTIFE) — a flagship initiative at the 2025 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), holding November 7–16, 2025.

The opening ceremony at Tafawa Balewa Square brought together top ECOWAS officials, diplomats, and business leaders from across the region.

It was declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan-Enoh, while the Lagos State Government was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Folashade Ambrose-Medem.

Also in attendance was the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, Wamkele Mene; President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, represented by Dr Kalilou Sylla; ECOWAS commissioners, representatives from member-states, and members of the diplomatic corps, underscoring the forum’s significance in strengthening regional trade and investment cooperation.

ECOTIFE 2025 is an integral part of the year-long ECOWAS@50 celebrations, symbolising the region’s collective vision for a borderless, prosperous, and self-reliant West Africa. It brings together policymakers, business leaders, innovators, and development partners to strengthen trade linkages, unlock investment opportunities, and celebrate the creativity that drives regional growth. The initiative underscores ECOWAS’ commitment to deepening regional integration and promoting shared prosperity through stronger trade linkages and inclusive economic growth.

“This platform captures the spirit of ECOWAS@50 — the drive to connect markets, empower people, and unlock opportunities that transcend borders,” said Touray.

Also, the Director of Trade, ECOWAS Commission, Kolawole Sofola, said: “Trade facilitation and investment promotion are central to ECOWAS’ economic integration agenda.

“ECOTIFE aligns with our strategic objective to deepen intra-regional trade, strengthen regional value chains, and position West Africa as a competitive and sustainable investment destination.”