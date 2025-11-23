EEDC denies allegation of massive power outage in Imo

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has denied purported plans to carry out a massive power outage in Imo State.

It said it is committed to serving its customers and continues to make significant investments aimed at improving supply reliability and overall service quality across the state.

The Imo State Government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, alleged that EEDC was planning a massive electricity outage in Imo to sabotage the state government’s electricity project.

He said the company wants to unleash major power outages in Imo State in a bid to frustrate and sabotage the Light Up Imo project, which would soon provide uninterrupted light to all parts of the state.

But the EEDC head of Communications, Emeka Ezeh, said on Sunday that the allegations were baseless, unfounded, and completely devoid of truth.

“We therefore advise our esteemed customers in Imo State and the general public to disregard the claim in its entirety, as EEDC has no intention whatsoever of carrying out any ‘major power outages’ in the state.

“It is unfortunate that the Imo State Government has chosen the path of propaganda as a means of diverting public attention and masking its longstanding hostility toward EEDC and its operations within the state.

“EEDC remains committed to supporting initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of electricity consumers. However, we urge the Imo State Government to provide an enabling environment for licensed operators to function effectively, rather than frustrating their operations through the use of state machinery.”

Ezeh recalled that on Saturday, 15 November 2025, armed policemen, allegedly acting on the instructions of the Imo State Government, stormed the Egbu Station of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and forced the operator on duty, at gunpoint, to shut down all feeders.

“This action plunged customers into total darkness. What greater act of sabotage could there be?” he said.

He urged customers in Imo State to note the responsible party should any power outage occur from this moment in the state.