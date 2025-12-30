Eggon carnival accident: Former IGP condoles families, demands accountability

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar-Adamu (Rtd), has called on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into a tragic accident involving three trucks that led to the death of four persons at the annual Eggon carnival in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area (LGA), Nasarawa State.

In a statement signed by former IGP Mohammed Abubakar-Adamu (Rtd), and obtained by our correspondent in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, he urged relevant authorities to ensure accountability where necessary, and put measures in place to prevent a recurrence during cultural and public gatherings.

While expressing his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the injured victims, the Eggon traditional institutions, and the entire people of Nasarawa State, he prays that Almighty God grants eternal rest to the departed souls and gives the bereaved families the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He said: “I want to call on relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, ensure accountability where necessary, and put measures in place to prevent a recurrence during cultural and public gatherings.

“His Excellency, IGP Adamu Abubakar Mohammed (Rtd.), has received with deep shock and profound sadness the tragic incident that occurred during the Eggon Carnival, which led to the loss of innocent lives and injuries to several others.

“The Eggon Carnival is a cherished cultural celebration that symbolizes unity, heritage, and peaceful coexistence among the Eggon people and the larger Nasarawa State community. That such a moment of joy was turned into mourning is both painful and heartbreaking.”

He, however, urged all residents of the state to remain calm, law-abiding, and united, reaffirming that peace, safety, and respect for human life must always remain paramount, praying that God may heal the wounded, comfort the grieving, and restore peace to the community.

It would be recalled that on Sunday, December 28, 2025, four persons lost their lives and several other people sustained various degrees of injuries at the annual Eggon cultural carnival in Nasarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, as confirmed by Yahaya Sabo-Adikwu, Nasarawa State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).