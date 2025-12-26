Former IGP calls for collective action against insecurity

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar-Adamu (Rtd), has tasked all Christians across the 13 local government areas of the state to come together, regardless of their faith, and pray for the peace and security of the state and the country as a whole.

This was contained in a statement signed by former IGP Mohammed Abubakar-Adamu (Rtd), and obtained by our correspondent in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He admonished the citizens of the state to join hands in action and prayer against the bad elements perpetrating heinous and criminal activities across the state.

According to him, “At this critical moment in our nation’s journey, I invite us all to embrace the spirit of peace, tolerance, and togetherness that Christmas represents. Let us rise above division, reject hatred, and renew our commitment to building a safer, stronger, and more inclusive Nasarawa State and Nigeria.”

The statement, which reads in part, urged Christians to use the Christmas period to practise the good virtues of Jesus Christ by sharing love, remaining prayerful, and being respectful of leaders, noting that, “As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a season that reflects love, sacrifice, peace, and hope, I herewith extend my warmest Christmas greetings to the good people of Nasarawa State and Nigerians at large.”

“Christmas reminds us of the enduring values that bind us together as a people, unity in diversity, compassion for one another, and an unshakable belief in a better tomorrow.

It is a time to reflect on our collective responsibility to build a society anchored on justice, security, mutual respect, and shared prosperity,” the statement added.

While commending the resilience of the citizens of the state, especially the youths, women, and security personnel, whose sacrifices continue to sustain their communities, he prayed that the season may bring comfort to every home, strength to the weary, and hope to those who aspire for a future that works for all.

“As we look ahead to the New Year, may God grant us wisdom in leadership, clarity of purpose, and the courage to do what is right for the common good under the Renewed Hope Initiatives of Mr. President,” the IGP Abubakar-Adamu (Rtd), concluded.