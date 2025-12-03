Elite athletes arrive for Abuja City Half Marathon

The first set of Elite runners from different countries have arrived the country as organisers put finishing touches for a smooth second edition of the PremiumTrust Bank Abuja City International Half Marathon holding on December 6.

The Guardian learnt on Wednesday that a strong contingent of elite long-distance athletes from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda and other nations have started arriving in Nigeria ahead of the race.

The build-up to the race is already generating huge excitement.

The organisers, Nilayo Sports Management Limited (NSML), along with title sponsor, PremiumTrust Bank, say that city infrastructure, race routes and volunteer logistics are being finalised to deliver a “world-class” experience for both elite and community runners.

New National Star

This year’s marathon enjoys the endorsement of World Athletics, earning its official label for the second edition, underlining the organisers’ ambition to position Abuja as a major hub on Africa’s long-distance running map.

Officials emphasise that the participation of elite long-race runners will intensify competition and elevate the standard of the event — a move they hope will further galvanize Nigeria’s growing road-race culture and inspire upcoming local talents.

When all contingents touch down in Abuja, race organisers plan to conduct formal route tours and final prep checks, signalling the final moment to what promises to be a landmark day in Nigeria’s athletics calendar.

Race Director, Olympian Yusuf Alli, assured on Wednesday that everything had been put in place.