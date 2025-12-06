Ellah lakes extends public offer to December 19

Ellah Lakes Plc, a leading Nigerian integrated agricultural company, has extended the offer period for its ongoing Public Offer of 18,800,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N12.50 per share, following the approval of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The extension announcement, contained in a statement on Friday, said the offer, which opened on Monday, November 10, 2025, and was initially scheduled to close on Friday, December 5, 2025, will now remain open until Friday, December 19, 2025.

The firm noted that the extension follows rising investor interest, reflecting Ellah Lakes’ commitment to enabling broad participation in one of the largest equity offerings in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector.

“This additional window is designed to accommodate the growing appetite for the Offer and further underscores the company’s confidence in its long-term growth strategy, as well as its dedication to giving more stakeholders the opportunity to participate in shaping the future of food security across Africa,” the statement read.

Commenting on the extension, Ellah Lakes noted that extending the offer period will allow more investors to participate in the company’s growth journey as it accelerates scale, enhances food security, and delivers sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders.

Ellah Lakes encourages all prospective investors who have not yet subscribed to take advantage of the extension by completing their applications either through the NGX Portal, or by downloading and completing the commitment form available on the company’s website for submission through their stockbroker.