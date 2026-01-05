Emir raises concern on dilapidated Yamaltu–Biu Road

The Emir of Yamaltu in Gombe State, Abubakar Aliyu, has expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the Yamaltu–Biu Road, which he said has been severely damaged by erosion and now threatens the livelihoods of residents along the corridor.

The emir, who spoke in an interview with journalists, noted that the road links Gombe and Borno states and is of strategic importance to the North-East region.

According to him, the road was initially awarded for construction during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and later re-awarded under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, but work has yet to commence.

He lamented that despite repeated approvals, the continued neglect of the road has left residents, traders and commuters exposed to frequent vehicle breakdowns and limited access, particularly during the rainy season.

“The prolonged neglect of this road is negatively affecting lives and livelihoods. Erosion during rains renders the route nearly impassable for motorists,” Aliyu said, stressing the need for urgent intervention.

Related News

The emir explained that the road serves densely populated communities that are largely engaged in rain-fed and irrigation farming, vegetable cultivation and livestock rearing, supplying markets across the country and contributing significantly to Nigeria’s food security.

He added that rehabilitating the road would help reduce post-harvest losses and boost economic activities in both Gombe and Borno states, given the scale of agricultural production in the area.

Aliyu appealed to the Federal Government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to intervene urgently, warning that the poor state of the road poses serious risks to lives and property, similar to other critical roads in the region.

“We are calling on the Federal Government and the NEDC to act swiftly. Like the Bauchi–Gombe Road, this route is vital to the North-East sub-region,” the emir said.

Despite his concerns, the traditional ruler commended the Federal Government and the Gombe State Government for ongoing infrastructure revitalisation and efforts to bridge development gaps across the state and the country.