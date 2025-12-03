Eno bans masquerade street displays in Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has signed an executive order banning masquerade displays on streets and major highways.

This decision addresses rising incidents of harassment, extortion, and public disturbances linked to masquerade activities in local communities.

While formalising the order at Government House in Uyo, Eno instructed the Commissioner of Police and other security agencies to ensure compliance.

“I signed an Executive Order banning masquerade activities on the streets and highways of Akwa Ibom State. This decision was necessary to protect our people from the harassment, violence, and public disorder these activities have recently caused,” he said.

The governor highlighted the importance of respecting cultural heritage while ensuring that no tradition harms or infringes on citizens’ rights.

Eno noted that a 2022 law mandates police clearance for masquerades, which must be limited to village squares.

He urged residents to understand the new regulations and warned against disrupting public order under the guise of culture.

“I fully respect our culture, but no cultural practice should endanger lives or disrupt public peace. If anyone wishes to display masquerades, it must be confined to village squares—not our streets, not our communities.

“As we welcome thousands of visitors this Christmas season, we must show that Akwa Ibom is peaceful, orderly, and safe. I have directed security agencies to enforce this order across all 31 LGAs.

”We will continue to promote our rich culture and tourism, but never at the expense of public safety or human dignity.”

He also called for public support of tourism initiatives tied to his ARISE Agenda, particularly with an expected rise in visitors during the festive season.

The Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, commended the governor’s directive as timely and necessary, stating that it empowers security agencies to tackle masquerade-related violence and disruptions across all 31 local government areas.