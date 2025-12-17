Enugu gets new gaming, lottery law as Mbah signs 2025 commission act

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has signed a new law regulating gaming and lottery activities in the state.

The “Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Commission Law 2025” is coming about 21 years after the current law regulating gaming activities was promulgated in the state.

The new law, which takes effect from January 1, 2026, repeals the former Gaming Commission Law, Cap 86 of the Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004, and introduces a modern, comprehensive, and transparent regulatory regime for the industry.

Announcing the development at a press conference on Wednesday in Enugu, the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Commission, Prince Arinze Arum, described the law as a major overhaul of the state’s gaming regulatory system.

According to him, the new law formally establishes the Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Commission with broad powers to regulate all gaming activities, ensure industry integrity, and protect the public interest.

A key feature of the law, he said, is the creation and empowerment of gaming inspectors with statutory authority to conduct unannounced inspections, access records and equipment, seize illegal gaming tools, seal unlicensed premises, and work with law enforcement agencies to detain suspects where necessary.

“These inspectors will not be passive observers. They will enforce compliance across casinos, betting shops, and online platforms to eliminate illegal operations and protect players,” he stated.

Arum noted that the law also introduces a strong consumer protection framework, compelling licensed operators to provide self-exclusion tools, deposit limits, cooling-off periods, transparent information on odds and risks, and strict measures to prevent underage gambling.

He announced the establishment of an Enugu State Gaming and Lottery Commission Charitable Trust Fund, funded through a portion of industry revenue, including 50 per cent of unclaimed winnings and a Good Cause Levy, to support projects in health, education, security, and infrastructure.

On market entry, he said the new licensing regime raises standards by requiring significant capital investment, local content participation, fit-and-proper tests for operators and key staff, certification of gaming equipment and software, and full compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

Existing operators, he added, would be required to reapply under the new standards through a transitional process.

The Executive Secretary said the law signals Enugu State’s readiness for responsible investment, stressing that while the state is open for business, it will only accommodate ethical and compliant operators.

He assured the public of enhanced protection and urged stakeholders to collaborate with the Commission, noting that full details of the law are available through the Commission’s office and website.