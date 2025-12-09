Enugu to restrict tricycles, yellow buses from major highways ahead of BRT rollout

Operations of tricycles (Keke), yellow, and mini buses will soon be restricted from five major highways, as Enugu State government considers the implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

Governor Peter Mbah last week expressed his desire to expand the transport infrastructure to support other sectors of the state’s economy.

When presenting a N1.62 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the state Assembly, he assured that deliberate efforts would be made to improve transport infrastructure.

At a meeting with stakeholders in the transport sector in Enugu on Monday, Commissioner of Transport Obi Ozor clarified the government’s intentions, emphasising that the new plan was to make movements easier for residents.

He listed Okpara Avenue–Abakaliki Road–New Haven Junction–Naira Triangle–Emene Airport; Ogui Road–Chime Avenue–Naira Triangle; and New Haven Junction–Bisala Road–Rangers Avenue–WAEC–Nkpokiti–Zik’s Avenue as areas restricted from tricycle and mini bus operations.

Others are Ogui Road–Presidential Road–WAEC–Nkpokiti and the entire stretch of Agbani Road.

He stated that these would become dedicated BRT routes in line with theov governor’s vision to reposition Enugu as a modern, multimodal, and globally competitive city.

He, however, stressed that taxis will also be permitted to ply the BRT routes.

He noted that tricycles were never designed for high-speed highways, emphasising that their presence on such routes disrupts traffic flow and endangers lives.

“We must be open to change. This reform is not about taking anyone’s job. It is about reorganising the system so that BRT buses operate on the primary roads, yellow buses serve the secondary routes, and tricycles provide last-mile connectivity. Everyone has a place in the value chain,” he stated.

He observed that the government has acquired 200 CNG-powered BRT buses, alongside 4,000 electric taxis to be assembled locally at ANAMMCO in Enugu, with the first 1,000 taxis ready within three months.

He said the Mbah administration has built 84 new bus shelters across the city, forming the backbone of a modern transit network designed for safety, comfort, and affordability.

He stated that Enugu, with an estimated two million daily commuters, requires at least 8,000 buses to meet mobility demands. The new BRT buses, he added, are equipped with padded seats, functional air-conditioning, WiFi, and strict safety features.

“Passengers do not stand in these buses, and every vehicle is tracked and monitored from our central command and control centre. The BRT fare now comes with a 47 per cent discount to cushion transportation costs for citizens,” he said.

Ozor also announced some key resolutions reached at the meeting. He said that transport unions interested in participating in BRT bus or terminal operations should submit proposals, including financial models, for government evaluation.

He further explained that the Ije Card, the state’s electronic fare payment system designed to make commuting faster, cashless, and more convenient, will be decentralised so that sales points reach five million residents within 90 days.

He added that the government regrets delays in allocating loading bays at the new transport terminals, noting that proposals are under review and will be finalised soon.

He encouraged the transport unions to access financial facilities to procure their own buses or to participate in the BRT operations space.

“There are enormous investment opportunities as Enugu expands its connectivity to other cities,” he said.

Stakeholders across the transport unions expressed their support for the state’s transport transformation agenda, noting the long-term benefits for commuters, operators, and the state’s economy.

The Enugu State Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Chidiebere Aniagu, stated that the union was not opposed to the reforms and shared the government’s vision for a safer, more efficient transportation ecosystem. He appealed to the government to address the concerns of its members.

His counterpart in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW),

Augustine Agu, praised the governor’s achievements, noting, “Governor Mbah has done in two years what others could not do in eight years. His private-sector discipline is evident. We fully support him.” He, however, urged the government to consider their interest in operating the BRT buses and transport terminals, insisting that they have all the necessary resources to perform creditably.

Comrade Kingsley Edeh, speaking for the Amalgamated Tricycle Riders Association in Enugu State, noted that there are 18,000 Tricycle riders in the state, and appealed for taxis to be made available as alternatives for riders who may wish to transition.