Epe youths, stakeholders urge Lagos govt to resolve Obaship tussle

Seven months after the demise of the Olu-Epe of Epe, Oba Shefiu Olatunji Adewale, the ancient town has remained without a traditional ruler, as the process of appointing a successor remains stalled by controversy and unresolved claims from two prominent sons of the community.

Following the monarch’s passing in May 2025, expectations were high that the process of enthroning a new king would be swift and peaceful. However, the succession has since been marred by disagreements, claims, and counterclaims, as well as heightened tension among supporters of the two contenders.

Efforts by community elders to mediate yielded few results, while youth groups became increasingly agitated. The tension reached a peak during the last Sallah period, when fears of possible violence prompted the Epe Local Council to suspend the 2025 Eid prayers at the Eid ground. The decision was later reversed by the Lagos State government, which assured residents of adequate security and called for calm.

The state government subsequently invited the two factions for dialogue, leading to a temporary agreement and renewed emphasis on peace, law, and order. However, a few months later, community members said that no concrete steps had been taken to resolve the succession crisis.

Residents now express growing fears over the continued vacuum in traditional leadership, noting that major cultural, social, and community programmes are being held without a king on the throne, an unusual situation for a town with a rich heritage.

In response, youth groups and religious organisations have written formal letters to the Lagos State government, appealing for urgent intervention, warning that prolonged delay could trigger a breakdown of law and order.

At the weekend, some youths, led by Alhaji Musbau Adeola Agoro, gathered at the residence of Baamofin of Epe Kingdom, Tunde Seriki, to formally register their displeasure and urge him to use his influence and connections to appeal to the state government for decisive action.