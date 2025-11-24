EU launches women’s venture studio to promote female digital entrepreneurship in Kano

The European Union has expanded its support for women’s participation in Nigeria’s digital economy with the launch of the Women Venture Studio Digital Innovation Hub in Kano, a new platform designed to strengthen women-led entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

The unveiled hub is considered a key advancement in driving economic inclusion in northern Nigeria.

The initiative is intended to provide women entrepreneurs with the skills, networks and market access required to compete in a fast-evolving digital economy. With a focus on digital capabilities, sustainable business models and circular fashion, the hub brings together technology and creativity to build a more competitive and future-ready female workforce.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of Green and Digital Economy at the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, commended the effort as an example of how collaborative partnerships can unlock local innovation.

“The European Union is proud to be behind this initiative, but it is the local partners, like the Blue Sapphire Hub, the local women business association, academia and many other women businesses and innovators, who are truly bringing this vision to life,” she said. “We are here to support, but it is you, the innovators, the entrepreneurs and the communities, who will carry this work forward.”

Stefanowicz highlighted Kano’s longstanding role as a cultural and commercial hub and its emerging potential in digital innovation. “Kano is a cultural melting pot, known for its creativity and now poised to become a centre for digital innovation,” she said. “The Women Venture Studio is an example of how we can bring together the richness of local heritage and the transformative power of technology to drive economic growth and women’s empowerment.”

Reflecting on the journey behind the initiative, the Lead Partner of the Women Venture Studio, Mariam Lawan Gwadabe, said the hub represents resilience, partnership and belief in women’s capacity to shape economic progress. “Nothing truly worthwhile ever comes easily, and this is a lesson that has guided me throughout this journey,” she stated. “As we launch the Women Venture Studio today, it is a testament to years of dedication, collaboration and the unwavering belief that we can create something transformative for women in northern Nigeria.”

She noted that the focus on circular fashion builds on Kano’s textile heritage. “Kano has long been known as the Manchester of textiles in West Africa. With the Women Venture Studio, our goal is to revive this legacy, using digital technologies and circular economy principles to empower women entrepreneurs in the fashion industry and create sustainable opportunities,” she added.

The Country Lead at the Digital Transformation Centre Nigeria, Thuweba Diwali, represented by Daniel Ritter, described the hub as a strategic investment in inclusive economic growth. “With the establishment of the Women Venture Studio, we are proud to have taken another step towards a well-equipped supporting structure for MSMEs in Kano and the northwest region of Nigeria,” he said, noting the strong collaboration among partners, whom he thanked for “never stopping driving and pushing to reach this moment today”.

The government of Kano State endorsed the initiative, with the Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, reaffirming the state’s commitment to expanding opportunities for women. “Empowering women is not just a policy for us. It is a catalyst for Kano State’s digital future,” he said.

“Our full support for the Women Venture Studio Digital Innovation Hub reflects our commitment to ensuring that women stand at the forefront of innovation, entrepreneurship and lasting economic growth.”

He added that the state is prioritising women’s skills development across all 44 local government areas. “We believe their ideas, resilience and leadership will shape a more inclusive and technologically advanced Kano State,” he said. “Initiatives like the Women Venture Studio and SheCode embody the future we are building, one where no woman is left behind.”

The launch of the Women Venture Studio contributes to the EU’s broader digital transformation and private sector development efforts in Nigeria. Its long-term goal is to demonstrate how targeted investment in women’s innovation can drive sustainable economic growth, not only in Kano but across the country.