Ex-IGP Ehindero decries excessive military presence in democracy

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Sunday Ehindero, has decried military visibility in democracy, saying it is “too much” and “not good” for the country.

Speaking on behalf of other retired Inspector-Generals at the launch of two biographies of another former IGP, Mr Usman Alkali Baba, in Abuja, Ehindero said the military ought to be at the rear protecting the nation’s territorial integrity.

“With apologies to the military that are here. Too much military visibility in a democracy is not good. The armed forces should concentrate on the country’s borders to prevent the miscreants from coming into the country.

“That is what our Constitution says. A territorial integrity to be maintained and protected,” he stated, and praised them for doing what he described as “marvellous work.”

Also, Ehindero expressed disappointment with some Nigerians who criticised the government for appointing Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a retired police officer, as the National Security Adviser (NSA), saying that this is not the first time a retired police officer has held the position.

“I want to say clearly, he is not the first police National Security Adviser,” he said, pointing out that late Jimeta Gambo and a few other police officers had been appointed to the position in the past.

While Baba, whose two biographies were launched — “Giant Footprints and A Policeman Personified”, hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his recent directive to withdraw police personnel attached to “undeserving personalities”, noting that this is the first time such an order will emanate directly from a sitting President.

According to Baba, we have tried to do it as IGPs, but we couldn’t make it. Let’s see how this one will work.

He also commended the President for his consistent action directed at restoring the dwindling police primacy in the internal security architecture.

On his biographies, he noted that knowledge is power, while experience is strength, adding that knowledge and experience held back by those who acquired them was not good.

“If you hide knowledge and experience, we shouldn’t forgive you. Knowledge is not what you know, and it is not even who you know. It is how much knowledge you give away. Holding knowledge diminishes your power because it diminishes your presence.

“My life and career are both sliced with experiences that could enrich knowledge, particularly on law enforcement and internal security. And on this day, to the glory of Almighty God, I am excited that I have fulfilled the cardinal goal that inspired the biographies, which is to document and share my experience towards enriching knowledge.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was the special guest at the occasion, said the greatest tragedy of public service is not to serve without impact but to walk through the corridors of responsibility without leaving behind a record of that journey.

Represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, Shettima said “For decades, this failure to document our life in office has sabotaged successive generations, forcing each to begin afresh, to search for their bearings through the dark of an unfamiliar terrain.

“And so it is an honour, a profound relief even, for us to witness a break from this tradition of silence today.

“There is no doubt that we are a nation that has paid dearly for the inadequacy of mentorships. We cannot claim to be a society ready for the future if we do not prepare the younger generation for the tasks ahead. There is no way to achieve this convincingly without documenting our experiences and bringing the next generation close enough to learn the ropes.”