Ex-legislators fault call on Tinubu to resign over Kebbi, Kwara attacks

The National Forum of Former Legislators has dismissed calls for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resign following the kidnapping of schoolchildren in Kebbi State and the deadly attack on worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

In a statement, the Forum’s National Coordinator, Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe, described the resignation call issued by a group identifying itself as “Ex-Legislators” as reckless, undemocratic, and a needless distraction from ongoing efforts to address the nation’s security challenges.

He stressed that the inflammatory demand does not reflect the position of responsible former lawmakers who remain committed to Nigeria’s peace, progress, and constitutional stability.

“As patriotic Nigerians and former representatives of the people, we condemn every premature, partisan, and destabilizing statement that seeks to politicize national tragedies,” the statement read. “This is a time for unity, not opportunism.”

While condemning the attacks in Kebbi and Kwara as painful reminders of Nigeria’s security concerns, the Forum commended President Tinubu for what it described as his prompt, sensitive, and responsible response.

It praised the President’s decision to postpone his planned trips to the G20 and AU–EU Summits in order to receive detailed security briefings and coordinate a swift national response, saying the move demonstrates “a deep sense of duty and compassion for affected families.”

The group also lauded the President’s directive for the rapid deployment of additional military and police personnel to Eruku and other parts of the affected areas, as well as his instruction to security agencies to use all available resources to rescue the 24 abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi.

According to the Forum, Tinubu’s insistence on coordinated and timely reports from the Vice President, the Nigeria Police, and the Department of State Services reflects “a hands-on commitment to crisis resolution and national stability.”

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families, the group urged security agencies to maintain professionalism and urgency until the abducted girls are rescued and the perpetrators brought to justice.

Reaffirming its support for the President, the Forum called on all stakeholders—including governments, community leaders, security agencies, and civil society organizations to work together to strengthen national security, support affected communities, and uphold peace and justice across the country.

President Tinubu, on Wednesday, said the abduction of 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi State and the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other soldiers in Borno State have left him depressed.

“Their families, and the families of the kidnapped schoolgirls, are in my prayers,” Tinubu said in a post on X.

“As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I am depressed with the tragic death of our soldiers and officers on active duty. May God comfort the families of Brigadier General Musa Uba and other fallen heroes.”