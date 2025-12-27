Ex-legislators forum warns rumour mongers against sabotage of Tinubu Presidency

The National Forum of Former Legislators (NFFL) has warned of what it described as deliberate attempts to sabotage the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the spread of fake news and malicious reports targeting key officials within the Presidency.

The National Coordinator of the Forum, Rt. Hon. Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe, in a statement on Saturday, said recent false narratives against the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, were part of a broader plot by political detractors to weaken the Tinubu presidency and undermine its reform agenda.

According to the Forum, the misinformation campaign aims to create internal discord within the Presidency, distract the government from governance priorities, and erode public confidence in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope initiative.

“The circulation of false, misleading and malicious reports against the Chief of Staff is not accidental. It is a calculated attempt to destabilise the Presidency by targeting officials who play critical roles in supporting the President,” the statement said.

The NFFL condemned what it described as a coordinated disinformation campaign, stressing that attacks on Gbajabiamila were, in effect, attacks on the Tinubu administration itself.

Providing background, the Forum noted that Gbajabiamila is one of Nigeria’s most accomplished legislators, having served six terms in the House of Representatives.

During his parliamentary career, he held several leadership positions, including Minority Leader, Majority Leader and Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

The Forum said that, as Speaker from 2019 to 2023, Gbajabiamila provided disciplined leadership, ensured institutional stability, and strengthened legislative–executive relations, while supporting key reforms in economic recovery, national security, and social development.

Since he was appointed Chief of Staff, the NFFL said Gbajabiamila has continued to demonstrate professionalism, integrity and administrative competence, playing a strategic role in coordinating presidential activities and supporting the effective implementation of President Tinubu’s policy priorities.

The Forum also commended President Tinubu for reposing confidence in Gbajabiamila, describing the appointment as a reflection of the President’s commitment to merit, competence and effective governance.

While noting that the Presidency has dismissed the reports as baseless, the NFFL warned that the deliberate spread of fake news poses a serious threat to democratic governance and national cohesion.

It disclosed plans to petition relevant security agencies to investigate and prosecute those behind the false reports.

“We express absolute confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and in the capacity of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff. Any attempt to undermine him is an attempt to sabotage this administration,” the statement concluded.