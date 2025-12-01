Ex-Osun deputy gov laments neglect of education, health under Adeleke

A governorship aspirant and former deputy governor of Osun State, Chief Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, has accused Governor Ademola Adeleke of failing to prioritise critical sectors in the state, particularly education and healthcare, describing the alleged neglect as a “glaring lack of commitment to the welfare of Osun citizens.”

Speaking shortly after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, Alabi expressed serious concern over the state of public service delivery in Osun.

“Performance is relative, and the facts on the ground are clear,” Alabi said. “While we see bridges and roads being constructed, there is hardly any progress in education or healthcare. When my administration employed 2,500 teachers, it only partially addressed a gap of 7,500. Yet, after three years, Adeleke’s government has not employed a single teacher. This means thousands of young people are being denied the quality education they deserve.”

Alabi also criticised the state’s healthcare system, warning that continued neglect of the sector exposes vulnerable citizens to greater risks and undermines overall development.

“Education and health are the backbone of a prosperous society, yet these sectors remain neglected under the current leadership. We cannot claim progress when our people are deprived of essential services,” he added.

The former deputy governor highlighted stalled infrastructure projects, pointing out that agreements signed with neighbouring states for construction and development projects have remained incomplete three years into Adeleke’s tenure.

According to him, this failure not only hampers economic development but also deprives communities of critical social and economic benefits.

Alabi also decried the lack of systematic empowerment for citizens, particularly youth and market traders. He promised that, if elected, his administration would launch initiatives such as the Osun Youth Innovation Fund and the Osun Market Money micro-credit scheme, aimed at providing grants, training, and financial support to empower entrepreneurs and stimulate local economic growth.

The governorship aspirant emphasised that his administration would prioritise transparency, accountability, and inclusivity, vowing to run a government that serves the people rather than political interests.

“As we seek to build a prosperous Osun, leadership must be measured by tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens. My mission is to restore education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to the people, ensuring that no one is left behind,” Alabi concluded.

Also, a leading governorship aspirant in Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has criticised Governor Ademola Adeleke’s leadership style, insisting that the state requires a more serious, experienced, and visionary leader.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his expression of interest and nomination forms at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Monday, Omisore argued that governance is a solemn responsibility that should not be reduced to mere theatrics.

According to him, the image of a “dancing governor” does not reflect the gravity of the challenges facing Osun State.

“Osun does not deserve a dancing governor,” Omisore said. “Public office requires depth, discipline, and focus. No leader who truly appreciates the weight of governance trivialises it.”