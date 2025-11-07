FG commits to N50m grant for innovative students

• Adamwa govt okays N2.7b for overseas scholarship

The Federal Government has reaffirmed that the N50 million venture capital grant for outstanding students in Nigerian tertiary institutions is still on course.

Particularly, it explained that the process of identifying and selecting qualified students had commenced across institutions, emphasising that the initiative would enable universities to highlight the ingenuity and problem-solving abilities of their students.

Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, stated this in Abuja while hosting the Administrator/Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Imeh Okon.

According to the TETFund boss, each institution is expected to select students with promising ideas, while a national committee of experts from different fields will review the shortlisted students and make the final selections.

Echono explained that all necessary arrangements for the launch of the initiative had been finalised, including the provision of the seed fund and the design of the selection modalities.

He said the move is part of the government’s effort to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation among young Nigerians. The Executive Secretary emphasised that the project aligns with TETFund’s mandate to support research and innovation in tertiary institutions, noting that the Fund will continue to partner with relevant agencies and institutions to foster the development of students’ creative ideas into viable business ventures.

Tagged, the Student Grant Venture Capital Initiative, he said it would provide up to N50 million in grants to high-achieving Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine (STEMM) students in Nigerian universities, starting from the 300 Level.

RELATEDLY, the Adamawa State government has sanctioned Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s administrative approval for the sponsorship of 100 indigenes to pursue Master’s degrees in Turkey, at a total cost of N2.7 billion.

The decision was reached at the 22nd meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) in Yola, and presided over by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Commissioner for Information and Strategy James Iliya explained that the scholarship is part of the governor’s efforts to build human capital and strengthen the state’s professional workforce.

Iliya also announced that the Council approved an upward review of the electrification contract for So’o and Mapeo communities in Jada Local Council by more than N2.4 million. Similarly, N1.6 million was approved for a solar technology training programme at the State Polytechnic, Yola.