FG delivers 6,700 water schemes, 110MW hydropower, 154,000ha irrigation — Minister

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, on Wednesday, highlighted the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in advancing water security, food sufficiency, and clean energy.

Speaking at a high-level Citizens and Stakeholders’ Engagement in Abuja, Prof. Utsev said over 6,700 water schemes have been constructed or rehabilitated nationwide, providing safe drinking water to more than 32 million Nigerians. Additionally, 500 new rural water projects were completed, benefiting over 2 million people in underserved communities.

The Minister also outlined progress in dam development, hydropower generation, irrigation expansion, sanitation, flood management, and rural water supply.

“In the area of clean energy, the Kashimbilla, Gurara, and Dadin Kowa Dams now generate a combined 110 megawatts of renewable electricity, strengthening Nigeria’s energy transition drive,” he said. Kashimbilla, fully completed, is already feeding 40MW into the national grid, with water-supply components nearing completion.

Prof. Utsev highlighted fast-advancing dam projects, including Mangu Dam (90%), Adada Dam (78%), Ogbesse Multipurpose Dam (65%), and ongoing works on Farin Ruwa and Alau Dams. Rehabilitation efforts are also ongoing at Tiga, Challawa Gorge, and Ruwan Kanya reservoirs.

Under the Ministry’s Public-Private Partnership reforms, the Kashimbilla Hydropower Plant and Kashimbilla Agro-Allied Airport were successfully concessioned, generating over ₦7 billion in commencement fees for the Federal Government. Additional hydropower and irrigation concession plans are in the final stages.

On food security, Prof. Utsev said 154,000 hectares of irrigable land have been developed across 12 River Basin Development Authorities, benefiting 1.6 million farmers engaged in year-round agriculture.

“Two thousand hectares were handed directly to farmers under the Dadin Kowa Irrigation Scheme in Gombe State, while the Middle Rima and Middle Ogun projects recorded major milestones,” he added. Climate-resilient micro-irrigation systems were completed in Jigawa, Oyo, and Kwara States, with new installations underway in Kebbi. Water Users’ Associations have also been established nationwide to promote community ownership and sustainability.

On sanitation, the Minister disclosed that 5,238 public sanitation facilities have been constructed, and 162 Local Government Areas have been certified Open Defecation Free under the Clean Nigeria Campaign. Two National Water Quality Reference Laboratories were completed in Asaba and Umuahia to enhance monitoring and testing.

Prof. Utsev also emphasized preparedness for climate-related disasters, noting the 2025 Annual Flood Outlook identifies 1,249 high-risk communities in 176 LGAs and 2,187 moderate-risk communities in 293 LGAs. Key innovations include a National Flood Insurance Programme piloted in Kogi and Jigawa and the newly launched Annual Drought Outlook.

He clarified that no water has been released from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon, urging citizens to rely on verified updates from the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

The Minister revealed that the National Water Resources Institute has trained over 1,500 youths in plumbing, drilling, and water-technology skills, while the Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission has issued 24 water-use licences to improve governance.

Prof. Utsev reaffirmed the Ministry’s 2026 targets, including commissioning Adada, Mangu, and Ogbesse Dams, expanding micro-irrigation schemes, and full operationalization of the Kashimbilla water-supply network.

He expressed gratitude to development partners, including AfDB, UNICEF, WaterAid, and the World Bank, for supporting key projects such as the Agro-Climatic Resilience Programme across 19 northern states and the FCT.

“As we push forward, our vision remains clear: to make water a catalyst for clean energy, inclusive growth, food security, and national prosperity,” he said.

In a welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Emanso Okop Umobong, said the forum aligns with President Tinubu’s directive to deepen citizen involvement in policy implementation across sectors, particularly Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

He described the engagement as an essential platform for assessing performance, addressing challenges, and strengthening collaboration.

Dr. Umobong assured stakeholders of the Ministry’s commitment to evidence-based planning, efficient service delivery, and sustained reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, urging participants to actively contribute to shaping a more resilient and responsive national WASH system.

The event was attended by stakeholders from government, civil society, the private sector, and development partners.